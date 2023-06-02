Jimmy Klingler reflects on Baylee’s Husky career during Women’s College World Series

Fifth-year Baylee Klingler’s collegiate career was nothing short of spectacular with the Huskies, as the three-time All-American and 2022 Pac-12 Player of the Year was the first Pac-12 Triple Crown winner since 1999, and the third player ever in the history of the conference to be awarded the honor.

Baylee’s father, Jimmy Klingler, the former quarterback for the University of Houston, has been an integral part of the Huskies’ softball community. Consistently cheering on Baylee and the rest of the team throughout her career at Husky Stadium, Jimmy was often the loudest fan in the crowd.

As Baylee’s career reaches the end of the road at the Women’s College World Series, Jimmy took the time to talk to me and reflect on her historic four-year career at Washington.

The following has been edited for clarity and accuracy.

How excited are you to be in Oklahoma City for one last ride with Baylee as a fifth-year to cheer on the Huskies?

“It’s a dream come true for her. She’s played here with the USA team and played here as a small kid, but hasn’t played here in the NCAA tournament. She's excited about it, and we are excited for her.”

What were your thoughts when Baylee decided to transfer from Texas A&M to the University of Washington heading into the 2020 season?

“It was bittersweet, for sure. After being so close to home and being only two hours away, now it’s a full day of travel. But ultimately, it was a great move for her and she is very happy. She’s had a great career at Washington, and we are so thankful for everything she has been able to do.”

What was your favorite part of Baylee’s career as a Husky?

“Well, that's very tough to say. I can tell you my favorite inning was [against McNeese State] in the regionals when they scored seven in the 7th inning to win the game. That was a combination of a bunch of people stepping up at the right time and getting the job done.

It’s a team game, and it’s not just about one kid, it’s about what the team can do to help their ball club win. So, that is, by far, my favorite part about Baylee’s career so far, was keeping that dream alive to get to the Women’s College World Series.”

What was your least favorite part of Baylee’s career?

“Well, you know, softball is a game of failures. There have been multiple times where she hasn’t made the play when she had the opportunity, so there's a bunch of least favorites but those get overshadowed by the plays where she’s successful and helps the team get to where they need to be.

You have to have a short memory as an athlete to be able to turn the page and move on to the next play, and forget about what happened in the past so you can focus on the next pitch. That’s kinda what I try to do, not dwell on the past and dwell on what’s gonna happen next.”

What was Baylee’s favorite meal growing up?

“Holy cow, that's a tough one, because Baylee’s got a little bit of a different diet than me. I'm chicken fried steak, and she’s baked fish. She’s always eating really healthy and not having a lot of junk food, so it’s been interesting.”

When Baylee was growing up what was the moment that she knew she wanted to become a collegiate softball player?

“Well, I don't think she ever had a choice, because her older sister played softball, so she would be going to the ballpark before she could even walk. She grew up around softball fields and was always running around playing with other kids, so being part of softball tournaments was something she was around ever since she was born.

She fell in with the game and excelled, worked hard, and now, she’s playing in the Women’s College World Series.”

When you’re in the crowd at Husky Softball Stadium holding the megaphone, starting chants, and bringing positive energy, do you feel like you are contributing to helping the team win?

“Well, the team feeds off of positive energy from the crowd, and if I can help in any way, then that’s what I’m going to do. I'll stay out here screaming my head off and hopefully energize the crowd a little bit and energize the girls.”

Can you give your final reflection on Baylee’s career as she enters the final stretch of games in her Husky career?

“Unbelievable.

The things that she has been able to accomplish in the game, this is all a testimony to her hard work, dedication, and love of the sport. Getting the opportunity to watch her grow as an athlete has been such an amazing journey.”

