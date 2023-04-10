Keion Brooks Jr. to return to Washington

Following weeks of uncertainty, senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. took to Instagram on Monday morning to announce that he will be returning to UW for his fifth collegiate season.

With the Washington men’s basketball team in dire need of good news, former Husky legend Brandon Roy was a welcomed voice as he narrated the minute-long video, which culminated in Brooks Jr. stating the decisive two words — “I’m back.”

The video displayed clips of Brooks Jr.’s season alongside Roy’s highlights at Washington, showing Roy working alongside Brooks Jr. inside Hec Ed with Roy’s retired No. 3 jersey hanging in the rafters.

Brooks Jr.’s announcement follows a flurry of UW defections to the transfer portal, including Langston Wilson, Jackson Grant, PJ Fuller II, Cole Bajema, Tyler Linhardt, Keyon Menifield, and Noah Williams.

The Huskies have added two players from the transfer portal, forward Moses Wood from Portland and guard Anthony Holland. Their most important addition, though, now lies in the retention of Brooks Jr., who led the team with 17.7 points per game in 30 starts this past season.

The 2023-24 season will be the final year of eligibility for Brooks Jr., who transferred from Kentucky in June 2022 after 42 starts in three seasons with the Wildcats, whom he signed with as a five-star recruit in 2019.

His transfer to Washington last year quickly followed his withdrawal from the 2022 NBA Draft, an option he has chosen to forgo altogether in 2023.

Brooks Jr. will return to the team as the undisputed centerpiece on the roster, as the program continues to brace for any additional turmoil the transfer portal may bring.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.