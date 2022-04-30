Kelby breaks 34-year record as postseason approaches

With the grind of the regular season inevitably finding its end, the Washington track and field team looked towards putting together qualifying performances for the NCAA West Prelims.
Beginning Friday night and lasting through Saturday, a select group of Huskies competed at the Payton Jordan Invitational in Stanford and at the Fresno State Invitational.
Of the group competing, sophomore Makayla Kelby and a few others stood out in particular with first place finishes, qualifying scores, and honors of historic significance.
But before the onset of Kelby’s success, all-American junior Haley Herberg and all-American senior Allie Schadler kicked things off for UW in the women’s 5,000-meter, finishing side by side with the second and third fastest times in school history.
Crossing the finish line at 15:31.14, Herberg set a personal-best while earning the 10th fastest time in NCAA this season. Behind by a fraction of a second, Schadler finished in 15:31.29, setting a personal-best of her own while placing just one spot behind Herberg for 11th in NCAA this season.
Just a few hours south of Stanford, the UW throwing crew supplemented the weekend showing with an early dominant start of their own, as all-American sophomore Jayden White opened the Fresno State Invitational with a win in the men’s hammer, recording a near personal-best throw of 226 feet.
At 205 feet and 7 inches, senior Connor Jost placed third, respectively.
Moving into Saturday, more of the team contributed in a wide array of events including distances of the long and short, the throwing events, and those of more specialization such as the long jump and pole vault.
From the jump, junior Aaliyah Wilson and senior Olivia Ribera set the tone in the 100-meter dash.
Setting personal-bests and climbing the ranks in UW history, Wilson clocked in at 11.61 seconds with Ribera tailing right behind at 11.67 seconds, both placing sixth and seventh in school history, respectively.
Personal records continued to unveil as sophomore Jonathan Birchman and freshman Matthew Wilkinson set some of their own in the men’s 400-meter hurdles. Winning the race in just 51.02 seconds, Birchman set a personal record while earning the seventh fastest time in school history. Coming in second just a half a second behind, Wilkinson also set a personal record of 51.62 seconds.
The throwing team mirrored the trend of success in both the javelin and shot put.
Taking home the coveted first and second place honors, senior Roan Allen won the men’s javelin with a remarkable throw of 217 feet and 2 inches followed by a personal-best throw of 215 feet and 9 inches from junior Zach Annanie. In the men’s shot put, sophomore Sam Van Peursem threw the farthest in the competition with an outdoor season-best of 59 feet and 5.75 inches.
In the women’s shot put, Kelby left a historic mark on the day with the furthest throw in school history of 55 feet and 10.5 inches, breaking a 34 year-long record— which was formerly held by NCAA Champion Jennifer Ponath — and winning the event overall.
In the women’s discus, Kelby etched her name with historic remarks in yet another event with the second farthest throw in school history of 185 feet and 4 inches, placing second overall.
Despite missing Kelby’s mark by a few feet, Asomaning also shined in recording the third farthest throw in school history of 183 feet and 6 inches, placing fourth overall.
With the end of the regular season, a postseason awaits of greater significance as UW looks ahead for the Pac-12 Championships in the coming weeks.
Other Notes:
Sophomore Carley Thomas won the women’s 800-meter in 2:04.49, recording the fastest time of the Pac-12 this year.
Junior Camila David-Smith cut seven seconds from her previous record in the women’s 5,000-meter, placing second overall with a time of 16:25.00.
Junior Anna Gibson placed third in the women’s 1,500-meter at 4:14.92, placing under 4:15.00 for the third time this season.
In the women’s pole vault, professional and UW assistant Olivia Gruver won the event clearing 15 feet and 5.5 inches. Sophomore Delaney Ezeji-Okoye cleared a season-best12 feet and 11.5 inches for third place.
In the women’s long jump, senior Jelani Heath placed fourth with a jump of 19 feet and 1.5 inches.
