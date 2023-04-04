Keyon Menifield transfers to Arkansas

After one season on Montlake, freshman Keyon Menifield has found a new home.

Menifield, who was voted to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team in March, announced his intent to transfer to the University of Arkansas.

The former three-star recruit from Flint, Mich. was instrumental in the Huskies' backcourt this past season, averaging 10 points per game on 41% shooting from the field, including a 33% mark from beyond the arc. The lightning-quick Menifield notably led the team with 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game, while boasting an impressive 1.87 assist-to-turnover ratio in his freshman campaign.

Menifield initially declared that he would be staying with the Huskies, but ultimately walked back the decision a week later when he officially entered the transfer portal. On Sunday, he took to Twitter to announce his top six programs, which included Tennessee, Alabama, Louisville, Washington, Arkansas, and Ohio State.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Eric Musselman-led Razorbacks officially acquired Menifield. This comes only a few weeks removed from an impressive showing by Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament, highlighted by an upset over the No. 1 seed Kansas in the second round.

Now, the decision sends head coach Mike Hopkins back to the drawing board to fill the sudden absence in the backcourt. Hopkins has successfully landed top names in the past, most notably recruiting five-star Keion Brooks Jr. from Kentucky last June.

The Huskies made their first splash in the portal on Monday, landing Moses Wood from Portland. Washington will be the fourth team for Wood, a 6’8” forward from Reno, Nev., who averaged 15.3 points and led the Pilots with 2.6 3-pointers made per game last season.

Four other Huskies have announced they will enter the portal, while Hopkins awaits word from seniors Keion Brooks Jr., Noah Williams, and PJ Fuller II on their decisions.

