Kilbreath: Apple Cup win checked UW’s final box

Kalen DeBoer’s first season as head coach has checked a lot of boxes for Washington football.

Restore an anemic offense into an entertaining on-field product? Check. In fact, the Huskies lead the nation in passing yardage.

Defend Husky Stadium? Check. UW finished its season with a perfect 7-0 record at home.

Rise back into the national rankings, qualify for a bowl game, and beat Oregon? Check, check, and check.

Saturday night, the Huskies checked off a box that had been waiting on a to-do list since last November: defeat Washington State and take back the Apple Cup.

It’s hard to argue that a comeback win over the Ducks in Eugene was the biggest win of the season, but throttling their instate rivals 51-33 in Pullman may have been the most satisfying.

Against the Pac-12’s top statistical defense, junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies were left unfazed, racing for over 700 yards of total offense and breaking the 50-point barrier.

The 18-point margin was slightly misleading; the fourth quarter began with UW clinging to a 35-33 lead, and the game was very much in doubt until the final five minutes.

Still, when graduate student running back Wayne Taulapapa broke away for a punctual 40-yard touchdown run with 1:28 remaining, it may as well have been a rout the entire way. The Huskies had finally acquired revenge over their cross-state sibling — the final task to complete in an already wildly successful season.

UW didn’t match WSU’s flag-planting ritual from 2021 (the Martin Stadium security guards made sure of that postgame), but it didn’t have to plant any flag. The metaphorical one that Zion Tupuola-Fetui waved after a sack in the waning moments said enough. After an entire year of conceding bragging rights to the Cougars, the Huskies had finally seized them back.

ZTF’s imaginary flag-waving said it all: the terrible memory that had been etched into UW’s minds for a year had been reduced to a distant recollection.

The Huskies filled their vacant Apple Cup trophy case, and checked a box that had gone 365 days unchecked.

Not to mention, they kept their other rival out of the conference championship in doing so.

With Oregon State’s miraculous comeback win over Oregon Saturday afternoon, the Apple Cup was left to decide who would face USC in the Pac-12 Championship.

A UW loss would slot Oregon in the game, while a UW win would pit Utah against USC. The Huskies beat the Cougars Saturday night, and subsequently “beat” the Ducks for a second time as well, keeping them out of the conference championship.

With a 10-win season already under their belt, the Rose Bowl has transformed from a pipe dream into a realistic scenario for the Huskies.

If USC beats Utah in the Pac-12 championship, the Trojans are likely bound for the College Football Playoff, meaning the Rose Bowl would be able to make its selection of Pac-12 teams. Given Oregon’s three losses, one of which came from UW, and Utah’s existing three losses, UW would have the inside track to Pasadena.

Making the Rose Bowl is something that even the most optimistic Husky fans wouldn’t have dared to put on their to-do list in DeBoer’s first season. Somehow, UW might just check it off anyway.

One year ago, it felt as if the sky were falling on Washington football.

Now, the Huskies are riding wins over their two biggest rivals, and are on the cusp of a top-10 national ranking.

After all of that, they might just need to turn over a new page on that to-do list.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.