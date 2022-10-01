Kilbreath: Friday night was sobering for UW football, but bigger perspective is needed

The unfortunate thing, about high expectations, is that it’s a lot easier to become disappointed.

When the Washington football team started its season off with a 4-0 homestand, the ante was upped. The Huskies, who had previously been viewed as a middle-of-the-road Pac-12 team, began receiving all kinds of external attention and heightened expectations.

Los Angeles is a city for dreamers. And when UW traveled to Pasadena for Friday night’s matchup with UCLA, it did so with significant dreams intact. The Huskies had become a favorite to win the conference, and even a trendy pick to make a push at the College Football Playoff.

Given that first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer was yet to lose a game at Washington, and junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was forging his name into Heisman trophy odds sheets, there was no reason not to dream big.

Unfortunately, a 40-32 loss in the Rose Bowl, in which the defense was regularly exploited, and the Huskies fell into a 24-point deficit, was a rude awakening.

“There’s a team that’s hurting in there, because they expect to win,” DeBoer said postgame. “They came out at halftime with a genuine belief that we can go win the football game – I really thought that you saw us believe that to the very end.”

To the team’s credit, they backed their expectations of a comeback win by playing like they could pull it off in the fourth quarter. Two late touchdowns brought it back to a one-score game, and fans who had preemptively switched off the game to begin their Mariners celebration reached back for their remotes.

But, alas, the UW defense couldn’t prevent UCLA from salting away the remainder of the game, as quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who produced four total touchdowns and 368 total yards, continued to have his way with the Huskies.

Washington’s sloppy play and mistakes played a part, sure, but at the end of the night, the Huskies had simply been outplayed, which was the most surprising part to a team that entered the game with the utmost confidence in themselves.

“It’s definitely a blindside,” senior safety Alex Cook said. “I felt like we had a really good practice, obviously we have a bunch of injuries, but as we all know, the standard never changes.”

The Huskies standard for themselves never changes, and has been unwavering since DeBoer took the job offer last November. For some of the outside expectations, however, the brakes may need to be pumped a bit.

Washington’s first four games-in which it won by an average of 25 points-was an unmistakably huge stretch to begin a new era for the program. At the same time, with the Huskies being propelled into national conversations, it gave fans quite the sweet tooth for success–and the sugar high crashed on Friday night.

The Huskies won’t be partying like it's 1991 in 2022. They probably won’t be partying like it’s 2016 with a College Football Playoff bid either. But it’s important to maintain perspective, and remember that under the previous regime, UW won just four games all of last season.

It’s reasonable, of course, to expect more than four wins per season at Washington. It would require an utter collapse (knock on wood) for that total to not be amassed this season, and then some. With winnable games ahead at Arizona State, against Arizona, and at Cal, a 7-1 record through two-thirds of the season isn’t out of the question.

UW was never going to win every game of DeBoer’s tenure. The first loss, and really every loss, for that matter, was bound to be sombering for fans. But while it may have taken some of the wind out of the Huskies’ sails, the boat is very much still afloat, even though new questions have rightfully been raised for the team.

The UCLA game most notably called into question Washington’s inexperienced pass defense, which could certainly use the return of sophomore cornerback Mishael Powell and junior safety Asa Turner. It brought into focus other questions as well, ones which will be answered, for better or worse, in the coming weeks.

Moving forward, though, the team’s expectations for themselves won’t look any different despite a mark in the loss column.

“We’re a team that expects to win, and we’re a team that puts in the work to be able to expect to win,” DeBoer said. “It’s gonna hurt, and I feel like there’s a lot of guys hurting, and a lot of guys owning up to the mistakes that they made. There’s nothing about losing that makes you feel good, but I know the quality and character that our team has based on the response that we had.”

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.