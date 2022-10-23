Kilbreath: Going bowling

For the first time since 2019, the Washington football team is going bowling.

Saturday night’s 28-21 win over Cal provided the Huskies their sixth win of the season, and earned the team bowl game eligibility.

After a 4-8 season in 2021 snapped UW’s 10 year bowl game streak (excluding 2020’s COVID withdrawal), head coach Kalen DeBoer is now able to check off a major box in his first season: reaching the six-win minimum threshold and qualifying for a bowl game.

“Playing in a bowl game, which we’ve now set ourselves up for, that helps our program,” DeBoer said. “It helps us get those extra practices for the young guys, just continue to get those reps, and the excitement for our guys to know that they’re gonna be playing another game beyond week 12.”

In a highly necessary development for the program, the Huskies answered the question as to whether they would return to a bowl game in 2022. Now, the only question that remains is what venue UW will be punching its holiday tickets to.

Maybe it will be El Paso, Texas, for the Sun Bowl, or San Diego, California, for the Holiday Bowl. A repeat of 2019’s Las Vegas Bowl is also a possibility, or Los Angeles for the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

Of course, a trip to Pasadena would be the ultimate prize, as the Rose Bowl remains college football’s ultimate Mecca. Winning the conference, and qualifying for the “Granddaddy of Them All” has unfavorable odds given the Huskies already have two conference losses for the season. Still, with four games left, DeBoer and UW still have a non-zero chance, if they can run the table.

“The sky’s the limit, we still feel. We’ve got to catch some breaks along the way, but there’s a belief if we take care of business, you might find yourself in a Pac-12 championship still,” DeBoer said. “There’s a lot that’s gotta go our way, but it’s the way this team is right now, there’s a lot of belief.”

The final third of the regular season provides ample time for UW’s postseason situation to unfold. With home games against Oregon State and Colorado, and road games at Oregon and Washington State left on the schedule, the bowl game situation will sort itself out in time. But for the moment, gaining eligibility ahead of the bye week, with over a week left in the month of October, was a landmark achievement for a program which failed in its mad scramble attempt to salvage a bowl game last season.

It’s meaningful for senior safety Alex Cook, who had established a preseason goal of leading the Huskies back to a bowl game in his final season.

“Fall camp, I was telling the young guys that we’re going to get to a bowl game,” Cook said. “You guys are going to experience that, if that’s the last thing I do on this Earth, you guys are gonna get to a bowl game.”

Cook’s proclamation paid off, as UW has now qualified for its 11th bowl game in 12 years, excluding the previously mentioned 2020 COVID-withdrawal.

“I’m just so happy, because going to the Rose Bowl, the Fiesta Bowl, the Las Vegas Bowl, I remember those experiences like it was yesterday,” Cook said. “That’s just something I want everybody who ever comes to UW to experience. It’s gonna be amazing for them.”

It’s meaningful for junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has yet to play in a bowl game despite an already-accomplished collegiate career.

“It means a lot, but at the same time, we’re trying to keep a 1-0 mindset, and focus on what we can control,” Penix Jr. said. “We’ve just got to continue to keep building week by week. It’s great to have that under our belt, but at the same time, we haven’t accomplished everything we’ve got to accomplish yet, so we’ve just got to keep going, keep moving forward.”

Even with a bowl-bid to fall back onto, the overall story of Washington’s season is still being written. The final four regular season games contain a wide-array of different possibilities, with the perception of UW as a program very much still subject to fluctuation in the upcoming month.

It could result in a 10-win, potential Rose Bowl qualifying season, or it could result in disaster striking for the final four games to end 6-6, or anywhere in between.

Cook and his teammates are pleased, but not yet satisfied.

“We’ve got bigger dreams, we don’t just want to be bowl-eligible, we want to go to the biggest bowl game possible,” Cook said. “It’s going to be special for the young guys to experience.”

No matter what, UW’s narrow sixth-win solidified a turnaround from the previous year. The extent of that turnaround hinges on how the regular season concludes, but the Huskies have embraced their return to postseason play, and rightfully so.

“I think they’re excited,” DeBoer said. “With what everyone’s been through over the past few years, whether it be football related or COVID, it’s good to know that you’re going to be playing deep into December, so they’re excited.”

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.