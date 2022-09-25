Kilbreath: Home sWWWWeet home

What a difference a year makes.

Scratch that, actually. What a difference four weeks makes.

Saturday night, the Washington football team played in, and won, its fourth game of the season.

That fourth win, a 40-22 drubbing over Stanford, had a little extra sentimentality behind it. Four, after all, is the lowly number of wins that the Huskies reached in the 2021 season.

Now, under first year head coach Kalen DeBoer, UW has already matched the four-win total, and it has done so before even entering the tarmac and playing in a road game.

In fact, The Huskies reached four wins in their opening homestand four days before the first day of classes as UW, and just three days into the technical autumn season.

The homestand has treated the Huskies well, to say the least. The 45-20 win over Kent State was the appetizer. The 52-6 win over Portland State that followed was an hors d’oeuvre. The main course came with a 39-28 primetime win over then-No. 11 Michigan State.

In just four weeks, and without leaving the confines of Husky Stadium, Washington had revitalized its image as a program, catapulting to a No. 15 national ranking.

In those four weeks, the Huskies, and specifically their offense, have burst onto the scene, established themselves as a true contender.

In fairness, the Huskies were favored in all four of their wins thus far. Also in fairness, Washington hasn’t just won games. It has won convincingly, averaging 44 points per game, and 530.8 yards of total offense per game, the fifth-best in the nation.

Washington’s re-emergence was met with the surprise of many, and even Huskies’ fans with the highest of preseason aspirations would have their eyes widened to see the current offensive metrics.

DeBoer has always expressed the utmost confidence in his team, and their capabilities. Still, even the Huskies’ frontman, who is now 83-9 in his career head coaching record, was candid that the offense has exceeded expectations.

“I think overall, when you look at the four games, I would definitely say that that’s the case,” DeBoer said. “We have high expectations, I’m extremely proud we’re putting up 40 points, and knowing there’s more out there that we could have had.”

There’s a multitude of reasons why the offense, and the team overall, is leaps and bounds better than it was in 2021. One of the main reasons, however, could be sleuthed by simply listening to pregame introductions, and hearing the cheers that Washington’s new quarterback draws when his name is called.

In his new home at Husky Stadium, junior Michael Penix Jr. has enjoyed a four-week long housewarming party to begin the season. Penix Jr. has thrown for 1388 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just one interception, and has thrown his name into the mix of Heisman trophy candidates.

Penix Jr. has become a campus icon, and fans have given an earnest appreciation for the quarterback, who has every bit of their love.

“I’m just blessed to be in this position, blessed to be a Dawg,” Penix Jr. said. “It’s been great since I’ve been here, the crowd has been showing major support to this team. We look forward to them continuing to support us, and we’re going to continue to make them happy.”

Now, as UW will finally board a plane this week for its first home game of the season, a Friday night bout with UCLA, it does so with sky-high expectations.

With Washington’s offense, which has yet to be stopped for long, and assisted by a favorable schedule which dodges USC and Utah, the Huskies have transformed into a legitimate contender for the Pac-12 championship in the snap of a finger, after being largely viewed as a mid-tier team in the conference before the season began.

UW will be favored in each of its next two games, on the road against UCLA and Arizona State. Its next game is against a constantly struggling Cal team at home. Is a 7-0 start a possibility? Could it even be considered the likely outcome? What about 8-0? 9-0?

If that all sounds a little bit like jumping the gun, it is. While Washington has given ample reason for optimism that it can achieve anything this season, it’s also easy to get carried away and begin frantically penciling in future wins on the schedule.

The reality is that college football fluctuates week to week. Who knows how the Huskies’ matchup with the Bruins will turn out? Each game is difficult, players need to stay healthy, and focused, and even then there’s a universe of variables which can divert a season.

Still, the fact that overzealous rhetoric about the Huskies is able to exist after four weeks says it all. There’s still two-thirds of the regular season to play, and a lot more columns to write, each of which could carry a drastically different tune. After their first homestand, however, the Huskies have succeeded, and then some, in making those first four weeks count.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

