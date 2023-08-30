Kilbreath: Huskies’ quick turnaround was remarkable; now is the time to cash in

Remember when the Washington football team didn’t win a single game?

2008 was a long time ago, and you can’t blame anyone for blocking that season out of their memory, so here’s a reminder: the Huskies compiled potentially the worst season in the history of the Pac-12, going 0-12 to finish a five-year stretch with a putrid 12-47 record.

Don’t worry, this isn’t a deep dive back into that cavernous era of Husky football. It’s context for the rebuild that ensued after the 2008 debacle — UW hired Steve Sarkisian as head coach, who gradually got it turned down from there; the Huskies made a bowl game in four of the next five seasons. But it wasn’t until a few years later, in season three under Chris Petersen, that the Huskies truly returned to national prominence, winning the Pac-12 and qualifying for the College Football Playoff, eight years after the worst year in program history.

The point is, rebuilds are supposed to take time. So when the 2021 rendition of the Huskies lost the first game of the season, then sputtered to a 4-8 record after starting the season ranked No. 20, the damage looked to be irreparable, at least for a few years.

But then, in stepped head coach Kalen DeBoer and a new staff, and in just their second season, the halls of Husky Stadium have become flooded with talks of lofty goals, with a Pac-12 ring serving as both an ambitious and attainable goal. But the bolstering of confidence hasn’t stopped there — as several Huskies voiced throughout the offseason, they’re coming for the ultimate goal, a natty.

National championships (natties) are improbable for any program (unless you’re Georgia or Alabama). But the fact that the idea of it has even been floated demonstrates the lightspeed rebuild that DeBoer ushered in. To be fair, it’s not like DeBoer needed to completely rebuild the roster upon his arrival. Even on that dreadful 2021 team, there were a number of players that remain core pieces to the 2023 roster — Jalen McMillan, Rome Odunze, Bralen Trice, Troy Fautanu, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, and Eddie Ulofoshio, just to name a few.

Of course DeBoer added his own transfers (Heisman candidate quarterback Michael Penix Jr. might ring a bell), a top notch coaching staff, et voila — an 11-2 season, top 10 ranking, and the dizzyingly quick turnaround was complete.

The seven-win turnaround from 2021 to 2022 was bested only by Tulane and TCU in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), and the 11 wins were the most for any first-year head coach in Washington history.

DeBoer and Co. have every right to take a bow for their lightning-quick ‘rebuild,’ but 2022 was just act one. With a star-studded roster and A-grade coaching staff, it's time for the Huskies to go for gold. When considering that it’s UW’s final season in the Pac-12 and a chance to cap its over a century long tenure with an 18th conference championship, the ante is upped even further.

The fickle reality of college sports is that it’s hard to stay on top for long — the Huskies’ own history can prove that. After a three-year run of New Year’s six bowl games from 2016-2018, UW fizzled out in 2019 before head coach Petersen unexpectedly retired. Two years after a Rose Bowl win in 2000, the Huskies slipped into mediocrity as head coach Rick Neuheisel’s tenure went up in flames. Look back even further to the early 1990s, and just years after a national championship, the greatest stretch in program history came to an end thanks to questionable sanctions which ushered legendary coach Don James into retirement.

I’m not predicting the Huskies are going to fall off a cliff after this season — quite the contrary. With one of the best up-and-coming head coaches in the sport at the helm, UW’s long-term outlook is bound to be rosy. Plus, the metrics are all there for UW to keep it positioned as a contender for years to come: an outstanding academic and research track record, location in a major metropolis, and, of course, the national relevance and financial benefits that the Big Ten move is bound to bring forth.

The Huskies have every reason to be optimistic, but the point is, things happen. Quarterback Penix Jr. is off to the NFL after this year, and McMillan, Odunze, Trice, and other core members will almost certainly declare for the draft as well. Plus, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb can’t be expected to stick around forever once the lucrative head coaching offers inevitably begin to roll in.

Washington has lightning in a bottle, but it’s hard to catch that lightning twice. It’s not every year that the stars align to pair one of the nation’s top quarterbacks with arguably the best receiving core in the sport, an elite coaching staff, and a solid O-line, as well as a formidable defense headlined by a valiant defensive line.

This isn’t the first season the Huskies have fielded a great team, and it won’t be the last. But in this sunset season of the Pac-12, it’s hard to imagine a better year to capitalize on a uniquely special team. As much as UW fans suffered through those dark years — namely 2008 — it’s important to stop and smell the roses with the position UW is now in (hopefully literally, on a January afternoon in Pasadena).

Opportunities like this aren’t necessarily rare for a program like UW, but they also don’t grow on trees. So to the 2023 Huskies, the message is simple: make this one count.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

