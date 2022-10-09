Kilbreath: If you close your eyes…

“How am I gonna be an optimist about this?”

After the Washington football team’s loss at Arizona State on Saturday afternoon, the question that Huskies fans are asking themselves sounds a lot like Bastille’s hit song, “Pompeii.”

UW fans desperately want to be optimistic. In the first year under head coach Kalen DeBoer and a new staff, there’s nothing they want more than to have assured confidence that the program is headed in the right trajectory. And, for much of the 2022 season, the team gave ample reason to be optimistic.

But in a 45-38 loss to the 1-4 Sun Devils, it felt like Vesuvius erupted on the Huskies.

Where do we begin?

There are growing pains, and then there’s allowing Arizona State, which, for the final three quarters, rolled out a quarterback who had attempted just one pass in his collegiate career entering Saturday, to torch an inexperienced secondary with a 181.8 passer rating.

It was reasonable to be optimistic after last week’s loss at UCLA. The Bruins, after all, are now 6-0, and the Huskies gave them a tight contest coming off a short week. However, it became a lot harder to find positives in UW’s second loss.

One positive, as it’s been all season, is that the Huskies’ offense was good. While junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. didn’t throw for a touchdown for the first time all season, he threw for 311 yards, and led the offense to 38 points, highlighted by three consecutive touchdown drives in the third quarter. If anything, Penix Jr. and the offense’s resiliency made it all the more unnerving that it was all-for-naught in the loss.

“We just can’t beat ourselves,” an emotional Penix Jr. said postgame. “Don’t get me wrong, we played a good team. But we’ve got to do a better job executing and controlling what we can control. We just got to put our heads down, and we’ve got to do better with executing the small things, and not beating ourselves and putting ourselves in bad situations.”

The most glaring flaw of the afternoon was in the secondary, which rotated an array of inexperienced defensive backs. What was once coined as “DBU” looked like anything but defensive backs university. The Huskies surrendered a go-ahead fourth quarter touchdown drive in which the Sun Devils had a field day pitching the ball to wide open receivers.

While the lack of pass defense was the Huskies’ biggest shortcoming, the defensive line didn’t do much help either. Arizona State’s quarterbacks enjoyed a clean pocket for the bulk of the game, and UW didn’t record a single sack.

“From the D-Line perspective, we’ve got to get a better rush,” junior edge rusher Jeremiah Martin said. “Just getting a better rush up front, it’ll help out the back guys a lot more. I feel like it’s on the defensive front right now, trying to get a pass rush. Playing UCLA, and this team, they’re chipping us and trying to take us out of the game as edges. We’ve got to just work off of things like that, and just keep pushing.”

It all culminated in a frustrating loss for the Huskies, who, after their 4-0 start and No. 15 ranking, will now have to pull themselves out of the rubble.

“It’s alright to be upset and mad,” DeBoer said. “The key is, you can be upset, but we’ve got to make sure we move on, because there’s a lot of football left to be played. There are six games left. We’re a 4-2 football team. We’re disappointed in what’s happened in the last two weeks, but we gotta take that next jump from not just being an OK or a good team, but to being a good to great team.”

The Huskies have fallen off the national radar for the time being, and it will be an improbability, if not borderline impossible, to qualify for the conference championship game under the new format. For a team looking to make positive strides in DeBoer’s first season, however, there’s still a lot to play for.

Vesuvius may have erupted on UW in the past two weeks, but Pompeii doesn’t need to completely erode on the Huskies if they can turn it around and get back on track at home against Arizona.

That “if” is a necessary stipulation, given the defensive ailments UW has displayed.

If they can’t reverse course, well, fans may have to get their fix of optimism from the Mariners instead.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

