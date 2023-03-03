Kilbreath: It’s time for a change

Students wrangled their way into Alaska Airlines Arena on Thursday night.

On a frigid March evening, UW fans and students alike poured into the stands for the Washington men’s basketball team’s final regular season game. Toward the end of the second half, the PA announcer halfheartedly commended a sell-out crowd.

So many students showed up, in fact, bypassing finals week preparation, parties on Greek row, and cheap drinks on the Ave, that the Dawg Pack required an overflow section for its overflow section.

As the Huskies took on the Cougars in a classic Apple Cup rivalry, students packed to the very brim of Hec Ed to spectate, hoping to at least witness a win over that team out East.

Instead, WSU throttled UW from the tipoff. Maybe the Space Needle outline on Friel Court prepared the Cougars well for their Seattle trip, because they stormed out to a 19-3 lead, six minutes into the game. Just six minutes in, Kyle Smith and his team had come to Montlake, and metaphorically said, “This is our house.” The Huskies didn’t do much of a job to prove them wrong.

The final score of 93-84 indicates a closer game than it was in reality; UW had been punched in the gut all game by its supposed little brother for the second time in a one-month span. In this case, the so-called “little brother” proved its point on the court.

As for the students — they may have wished they downed a few of those $5 mojitos from Flowers beforehand.

The Huskies losing was nothing new. With an 8-12 conference record, their place in the lower rung of the Pac-12 standings had already been cemented. But this loss — on senior night, against those guys — may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Thursday night wasn’t an anomaly. In fact, it was far from it. Since Christmas Day of 2019, UW has accumulated a 43-66 total record, with a 28-50 mark in the Pac-12. In other words: thank God the football team is good.

Heading into 2019, the Huskies were singing a different tune. And why wouldn’t they? UW was coming off a Pac-12 championship and NCAA Tournament victory, led by the two-time reigning Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Mike Hopkins.

Hopkins had just inked a contract extension, which felt like a no-brainer move by athletic director Jen Cohen. In hindsight, that deal, which still has two years remaining on it worth about $6 million, now feels more like a heist than a savvy deal.

Alas, a lot has happened since 2019, including, but not limited to, a pandemic, a U.S. presidential election, and two additional head coaching hires by the football program.

The bottom line is that UW can’t pretend like it’s 2019 anymore, especially not for its basketball program. In 2023, the Huskies are poised to finish outside the top 100 in the NET rankings yet again. In 2023, Hopkins’ patented zone defense has utterly failed, as UW gave up 69.4 points per game, slotting them at 157th in the NCAA and only worsened by the Cougars’ 93-point outburst.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Huskies looked lost on defense, and Matisse Thybulle isn’t walking through the Hec Ed doors anytime soon.

The offense hasn’t been much better. Gone are the days of Jaylen Nowell erupting for 25 points. Gone are the days of David Crisp’s consistent guard play.

Barring an improbable — if not, impossible — Pac-12 Tournament win, UW is going to miss the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive year. In fact, it’s highly likely that it will yet again be left out of any postseason tournament. If you want a college basketball team to root for in mid-March, I hope you like Gonzaga.

In fairness, it’s not as if the Huskies’ program history is littered with deep NCAA Tournament runs. They’ve made the tournament just 17 times, and their sole Final Four appearance came during the Eisenhower administration. Still, that doesn’t mean the fans don’t deserve better than this.

WSU came into Hec Ed and faced little resistance as it rolled over UW on its home court. The worst part? It didn’t come as much of a surprise to those who had watched the Huskies for the past several years.

It’s not 2019. Hopkins’ once-shiny pair of Pac-12 Coach of the Year trophies are now collecting cobwebs, and the 2019 Pac-12 championship is no longer a toddler.

Hopkins was once a premier coach in college basketball. He’s certainly a stand-up man and has been a great representation for the University of Washington. But it’s clear that, for the time being, the program isn’t trending upward.

The Huskies are stuck. The model of filling roster holes with transfer players each season is clearly not sustainable, and their top scorer from this season, Keion Brooks Jr., has played his final game on Montlake.

If the program was up-and-coming with a steady young nucleus and improvement each season, then UW would have every reason to be optimistic, to run it back. But that’s not the case. Freshmen Keyon Menifield and Koren Johnson are promising, sure, but without substantial change, it’s hard to argue they’ll take a big enough leap to flip the script for the program.

The Huskies have just one rated commitment for the 2023 recruitment cycle, and while Wesley Yates is an exciting young player, UW has had a revolving door of talent to no avail in the past several years.

Picking at problems is easy. Finding actual solutions is the hard part.

Potential head coaching candidates have been thrown out by fans including current assistant coach Quincy Pondexter, associate head coach Will Conroy, or any assortment of external hires from across the nation.

But there’s no silver bullet, even if there is a new head coach on the sidelines next year. No matter what the athletic department chooses to do, it will be a gamble, and it will have consequences, inevitably.

The first step to any solution, though, is first acknowledging that there’s a problem. At this point, it’s a problem that can no longer be ignored. If UW continues under the same old formula, it’s setting itself up for mediocrity as an absolute ceiling.

It’s not 2019, anymore, and UW can’t pretend like it is.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

