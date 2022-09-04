Kilbreath: On saturday night, UW football was fun again

Husky Stadium didn’t reach its attendance capacity Saturday night. Far from it. Many students are still off campus for a few more weeks, it’s Labor Day weekend, and, well, Kent State is Kent State.

Yet, in the third quarter, when Kent State was flagged for a delay of game on a third down, it was to the avail of the 56,000 fans who did flock to UW’s season opener, who believed that their participation sent the Golden Flashes back five yards.

Point being, the energy was palpable in Washington’s season-opening 45-20 win. Namely because winning is fun. And when the clock hit triple zeros, the Huskies were in possession of something they couldn’t stake claim to at any point last season: a winning record.

For Huskies fans, after starting in a hole last season and trudging through the season with some ugly records besides their name, a 1-0 in the standings is appetizing.

Winning was a necessity against Kent State, which UW was favored by 23 against. In a night full of firsts, like junior Michael Penix Jr.’s first start for the Huskies, and graduate transfer Wayne Taulapapa’s first touchdown, the most important was the first win for first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer.

“Every college football game is hard to win,” DeBoer said. “They got some playmakers on their side of the ball too, and they go out and made some plays and made life tough for us at time, but I thought we were just steady throughout the whole game.”

First impressions matter. It’s the most common career and social tip in the book. In the case of college football, it’s especially true. Fans, as well as players and even coaches, will strongly react to what they see on the field in the very first game.

Last year, the impression made by then-head coach Jimmy Lake and the coaching staff in week one was about as bad as it could get. It was college football’s equivalent of showing up to your first day at work 15 minutes late, playing Tetris until lunch break, and spilling coffee on the rug. Not a good impression. And Lake and UW’s previous coaches were never able to shake the negativity that stemmed from the Montana loss.

On the other hand, the first impression of DeBoer and the UW staff, as seen Saturday night, was a high-flying offense, one that passes the eye test for spacing and creativity, and one that produces results, notably with six touchdowns in its first six drives.

Several of DeBoer’s gutsy calls won the support of fans in the first quarter, as UW went for it on fourth down on two consecutive drives, and it paid off each time. On the first drive, graduate transfer Wayne Taulapapa ran through a big hole for a 28-yard touchdown run, the Huskies’ first of the season.

Then, on UW’s next drive, DeBoer opted to go for it on fourth-and-one at UW’s own 32-yard line, and a quarterback sneak picked up the first down in a drive that the Huskies ultimately converted to seven points.

“I just felt like we could get it,” DeBoer said. “Kind of knew in my heart, this was a chance for us to set the tone. Proud of the guys, the way they executed that.”

So DeBoer is batting .100 with his in-game decisions thus far, and it’s hard to have any objections to a 25-point victory.

The debut that had the best introduction, however, was that of Penix Jr., who was certainly having fun as he slinged four touchdowns.

“I just felt real good,” Penix Jr. said. “Just felt real comfortable in executing the game plan that we had coming into this week. We just trust coach [Ryan Grubb] play-calling, and he always gives us good situations, so we just have to go out there and execute, and that’s what we did.”

Washington’s run defense, which faced heavy scrutiny after struggling mightily last season, made an impression of its own, holding the Golden Flashes’ high-powered rushing attack to just 3.8 yards per game.

Beating Kent State won’t magically launch UW into College Football Playoff contention, nor will it ink DeBoer a lifelong contract. The Huskies, while promising, still have their season very much in the air.

But while the win over the Golden Flashes wasn’t a triumph of epic proportions, it was also a night that the Washington fanbase shouldn’t take for granted. After all, one year ago, fans walked out of Husky Stadium utterly dumbfounded after a loss to Montana.

The Huskies will have some good games, they’ll have some bad games. Only time will be able to tell for sure which category will be in higher quantity this season.

For now, Washington should relish in its season-opening victory for what it was: a great night at Husky Stadium.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.