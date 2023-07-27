Kilbreath: Realignment isn’t fun

Throughout the approaching fall camp, the Washington football team will field questions from the media in routine fashion.

They’ll be asked about their health, progression, and the lofty expectations the team faces in year two under head coach Kalen DeBoer. But for the second consecutive summer, circumstances off the field and outside anyone on the roster’s control have thrusted a much less appetizing narrative back into the limelight.

Thursday afternoon, Colorado’s Board of Regents voted to move the program back into the Big 12, after a 13-year stint in the Pac-12. A media rights deal awaits Colorado in the Big 12, where they’re assured roughly $32 million per year.

Yet again, conference realignment is at the forefront of the college football landscape. This time, it feels less like a realignment and more like a west coast exodus.

The Pac-12 (Pac-10 at the time) existed long before an expansion into the mountains brought Colorado and Utah into the fold in 2011. Theoretically, it could patch the gap by adding San Diego State, or San Jose State, or, at this rate, whoever can field an FBS football team. But in USC and UCLA’s final season in the conference before they leave for the Big Ten, Colorado’s departure feels like it could be a Ralphie sized domino — and a fatal blow to the Pac-12.

Last year, the Pac-12 became a sinking ship. That was the unfortunate reality the moment that its big LA swingers decided to make the leap. With Colorado making its exit and a number of Pac-12 schools likely looking to do the same, there may not be many life rafts left.

It’s worth mentioning that Colorado doesn’t carry the same weight as UCLA and USC do, and it’s always been somewhat on the table for CU to return to its old conference. After all, Colorado was one of the least profitable athletic departments in the conference, and had just two winning seasons in the Pac-12. Still, for all of Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff’s reassurance, the absence of a media rights deal has left the conference in a state of vulnerability and instability. So, Colorado wasn’t the hardest hitter in the conference, but there’s only so many blows the Pac-12 can absorb before it’s forced to punch back.

There’s no indication that a TV deal is on its way, much less one that would be worth sticking around for. The Pac-12 is more disheveled than ever, and the teams that are left aren’t operating with much leverage.

For the Huskies, a charter member of the Pac (then the AAWU), the options are about as clear as Montlake on a foggy November Saturday. Certainly, UW would be an enticing add for another conference with its metropolitan market, robust athletic department, and academic prestige. Still, there’s no guarantee that the grass is greener anywhere else. The Big Ten doesn’t seem compelled to add more members, the Big 12 still isn’t a cultural fit, and the ACC and SEC aren’t exactly lining up to rescue any Pac 12 stragglers.

True, things could end up working out for UW. Five years from now, the turmoil of today could just be a blip on the radar if the Huskies end up settling into a stable home. But no matter how it shakes out, the realignment hysteria doesn’t currently bode well for just about anyone.

The focus should be on football. The Pac-12 is poised for another smashing success on the field, featuring some of the nation’s best quarterback play and a legitimate shot for the conference to return to the College Football Playoff.

Alas, less than a week after Pac-12 Media Day in which Kliavkoff emphasized that the focus should be kept on football, that philosophy has been entirely spurned. The joy of college football is in rivalry games, school pride and tradition, and the unparalleled passion of collegiate athletics. But joy is probably the last adjective used to describe conference realignment. Debating media deals isn’t fun. Mulling through rumors of Apple or Peacock inking a deal with the Pac-12 isn’t fun, and debating the academic merits of a university and how it could relate to their fit in the conference isn’t fun.

Washington’s 100+ year rivalry with Oregon is fun, as is the Apple Cup, and competing for conference championships, bowl games, and school pride. But as the focus grows increasingly on suit-wearing media conglomerates and university officials, the attention is taken further away from those wearing shoulder pads and helmets. UW could end up joining the Big 12, or the Big Ten, or the Pac-12 could quickly patch itself up, who knows. The more the uncertainty drags on, though, the more drowned out the games themselves become.

Maybe the current reality of college football was inevitable. But it sure is exhausting for the Pac-12’s uncertainty to serve as a distraction for another season, especially in the midst of what could be a special year for the Huskies.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

