Kilbreath: Triumph over Oregon was more than a big win

Head coach Kalen DeBoer could hardly be heard over the sounds of cheering Washington fans, who had gathered outside the concourse to catch a glimpse of their heroic Huskies.

After UW knocked off No. 6 Oregon at Autzen Stadium, players hollered and fans eagerly awaited outside — after making a pit-stop on the field, that is.

If the enthusiasm alone didn’t already prove that the win was special, DeBoer’s sentiment did.

“It means so much, because we’re giving our players a great experience,” DeBoer said. “I’m going to be talking about this 10, 20, or 30 years down the road. Hopefully, Husky Nation is too. There are so many great lessons you learn from athletics, but these moments are the ones that we all share together. It’s going to be fun rehashing these great moments, where the ball was at, how we came through. It was big, and I’m so proud.”

It certainly was big, but that’s an understatement. It was the type of win that builds – or, in some cases, cements, legacies.

It was a road win over a top-10 team. It was the eighth win of the season for the Huskies, already doubling last season’s total, and it kept them in contention for the Pac-12 Championship, or New Year’s Six bowl game.

Most importantly, the win came over Oregon. The Huskies had lost three straight games to the Ducks, who were riding into the game with a 23-game home winning streak.

To get a gauge of how drastically the program has turned itself around in DeBoer’s first season, the Oregon result paints a pretty clear picture.

Last year, after then-head coach Jimmy Lake’s inflammatory comments before the game and his striking of a UW player on the sideline, the game didn’t end much cleaner for the Huskies in a 26-16 loss. UW and Oregon players exchanged words postgame, and Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal didn’t mince words in taking a shot at the Huskies.

This time, it was Washington’s turn to celebrate, and they did so with good reason.

After enduring 2021’s 4-8 season and humiliation at the hands of their two biggest rivals, Husky fans were rewarded with the sweetest gift possible as they watched UW topple Oregon’s playoff hopes in an all-time classic.

“Thank you for believing in us,” sophomore wide receiver Jalen McMillan said in an address to fans. “There were times where you guys could have just gave up on us, but we did our thing, and you guys stayed true every time.”

McMillan certainly played his part in the upset victory, catching 8 passes for 122 yards. One highlight in particular will be memorialized for McMillan, as he wrangled away a pass from an Oregon defender to flip a potential interception into a big catch.

The win certainly wouldn’t have been possible without the man who has made it happen all season long — junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Penix Jr. cemented his Washington legacy at Oregon by becoming just the second Huskies quarterback since 2003 to beat the Ducks.

Almost 30 years later, Oregon still regularly broadcasts the 1994 clip of Kenny Wheaton sprinting down the sideline to clinch a Ducks win over the Huskies with a pick-six. Maybe, 30 years from now, Penix Jr.’s game-tying touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Taj Davis will still circulate through Husky Stadium.

Penix Jr. will certainly remember it. So will Washington’s program, which hopes that Penix Jr.'s pass, and Davis’ tightrope up the sideline for a 62-yard score, will ultimately mark a pendulum shift in Washington’s direction in the rivalry.

Even an Oregon blunder on a strong defensive breakthrough by UW has been dubbed as “The Slip,” as the Ducks failed to convert on 4th and 1 with under two minutes remaining.

DeBoer has many games ahead of him, but beating Oregon, something that only one out of the previous four UW head coaches was able to accomplish, is about as good of a start as it gets.

With the win, the Huskies catapulted to No. 15 in the national rankings for the second time this season. It’s wins like last Saturday’s which build programs and cement legacies.

DeBoer’s legacy at Washington is uncertain, but he’ll always be known for taking down Oregon in his first season with UW after almost beating them with Fresno State a year prior.

Now, in the midst of a potential 10-win season, it’s time for the Huskies to look ahead.

“There comes a point where we have to move on,” DeBoer said. “We talked about that a lot [Sunday], but we certainly celebrated and went through some of the big moments and highlights.”

Those highlights will play for years to come, as the win over Oregon met every expectation Washington could have had for DeBoer’s first season — and then some. But while the memory will never be forgotten, UW also wants to make sure it hasn’t reached its peak.

“We just beat a top-10 team on the road, and for us, it’s just another step,” DeBoer said. “There’s places and goals that we have, and every game, we have shown we’re making progress towards those goals.”

