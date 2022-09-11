Kilbreath: UW has taken care of business. Now, the lights get brighter

For the Washington football team, the new season has been fun.

It’s fun to have a 2-0 record, after it began last season 0-2. It’s fun to have hardly broken a sweat in its first two games. It’s fun to have averaged 48.5 points per game, a slightly higher clip than LSU’s 2019 national championship team.

Devoid of context, it’s not hard to make similar claims of grandiosity about the Huskies based on statistics alone from the first two games.

But alas, Michael Penix Jr. likely isn’t going to usurp Joe Burrow’s Heisman season, and UW probably isn’t headed for a perfect, 15-0 season like those historic Tigers. Besides, Kalen DeBoer doesn’t have quite the same Coach O voice going for him either.

The Huskies took care of business in their first two games, and did so in impressive fashion, no doubt. But in week three, the rubber meets the road with nationally-ranked Michigan State coming to town.

With no disrespect to Kent State or Portland State, only after game three will UW have a clearer vision as to whether its blistering offensive start was paydirt, or merely fool’s gold.

Only then will season statistics, and comparisons associated with them, begin to feel a little bit more legitimate.

DeBoer knows that Michigan State is a special challenge lying ahead, and while pleased with UW’s fast start, he’s not entirely content. And in his postgame presser after a 52-6 thrashing of Portland State, he didn’t hide the reality that the Huskies have room to improve.

“We’re definitely not there yet as a football team,” DeBoer said. “There are some things that we’ve gotta get better at. We put some things on film – we’re just getting guys comfortable.”

To the naked eye, it might be hard to envision DeBoer having any qualms with two wins by an average margin of 35.5 points. And credit where credit is due, the Huskies showed out and did exactly what they needed to-play eight quarters of dominant football, and dispatch their first two opponents.

But now, the lights get a little bit brighter (both literally and figuratively).

With a primetime ABC broadcast, 4:30 kickoff slot, (and maybe college gameday crew), the matchup against Michigan State, which won 11 games last year and is currently ranked No.13, is a potential inflection point on the season for UW.

A win, and the Huskies will almost assuredly catapult into the top 25 and garner national attention. A loss, or a bad one, at least, and the hot start to the season will look a lot more like a counterfeit of a contending team.

For junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a game of such magnitude isn’t foreign to him. In fact, he’s played against Michigan State multiple times, and beat them as Indiana’s quarterback in 2020.

Facing the Spartans again, the challenge will be embraced, but at the end of the day, it’s business as usual for Penix Jr.

“It’s just another football game,” Penix Jr. said. “Another week for us to have great preparation, just go out there and execute, and we’ll come out the way we want to come out, and that’s victorious.”

Penix Jr., particularly, can stand to gain from a stellar showing on Saturday. He’s ascended the ladder of Big Ten quarterbacks before, and while Washington plays in the Pac-12 (for now), a quality display against a premier Big Ten opponent would thrust himself back into the national spotlight.

Penix Jr. and the Huskies both have impressed to begin the 2022 season. Two blowout wins in two games was just what the doctor ordered, and served as a refreshing palate cleanser.

However, they’re yet to make a statement, and send a message that they’re for real. Saturday, Sept. 17 gives the opportunity to do just that.

So far, UW and its offense turned some heads. If it can continue its run of form on Saturday against Michigan State, it will ensure those heads can’t look away.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

