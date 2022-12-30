Kilbreath: Window is just opening for Huskies

Washington’s Alamo Bowl win over Texas was satisfying enough on its own.

It was the Huskies' biggest bowl win since the 2001 Rose Bowl, and put the final touch on a season which exceeded all expectations — and then some.

If that had truly been UW’s final act, it would have been more than enough. The true excitement, however, lies in the unshakeable confidence that the best is still yet to come for the streaking Huskies.

Rather than a conclusion, Thursday night felt like a window was growing wider for the Huskies as they danced amongst a slew of confetti, balloons, and fireworks after a 27-20 win.

Watching the celebration, one may have thought UW had won a Rose Bowl or even a College Football Playoff game. Not this year, but maybe the raucous ceremony was foreshadowing of an even bigger prize on its way next season.

Washington will return next year with Heisman-caliber quarterback Michael Penix Jr., 1,000 yard receiver Jalen McMillan (and potentially another one in Rome Odunze), and several key pieces from an offensive line which kept Penix in a clean pocket all season long. It will return with key defensive linemen Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Tuli Letuligasenoa, and Bralen Trice as well.

Most importantly, head coach Kalen DeBoer will be back for his second year at the helm, alongside offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who not only brought Washington’s offense back to life, he transformed it into one of the top units in college football.

All this to say, expectations for the Huskies could reach stratospheric levels in 2023. Kalen DeBoer certainly knows it.

“I really think that there’s still so much room and area for us to improve,” DeBoer said. “That’s the scary thing.”

It’s certainly appropriate to celebrate a phenomenal season, on top of a big bowl game victory. At the same time, the Alamo Bowl isn’t the holy grail of Washington football, and in the coming months, the Huskies will look ahead to a new slate with reset expectations.

“Every year is its own year,” DeBoer said. “When we had this chance to get back together here in January, we have to reset everything. There’s going to be new leaders, there’s going to be different vibes, and nothing that we did this year carries over.”

Momentum is a funny thing, because it can’t be tangibly measured or observed, but its existence is undeniable.

While the Huskies, like every other program, will begin next season with a 0-0 record, it feels as if they’ll be starting with a winning record. Michael Penix Jr.’s decision to return came off the field, but it was just as important as any game UW has won all season.

It’s good to be able to ride heaps of momentum into a new season, and enjoy mountains of optimism. It’s also important not to get complacent. 11 wins don’t grow on trees, and college football is a cutthroat landscape; there’s no guarantee UW’s meteoric rise is destined to last.

But that might be too nihilistic for a team that defied all expectations in 2022, and only got better as the season went on. It’s true that nothing should be taken for granted, but it’s also true that UW and its fanbase has earned every right to dream big for 2023.

While the Alamo Bowl win was one of the program’s most jubilant moments in recent memory, the Huskies hope it was just an appetizer for what’s to come.

“I want to enjoy this season,” DeBoer said. “We finished it the way we wanted to, but man, we’re fired up about what lies ahead.”

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

