Klingler’s offensive firepower not enough as Huskies drop series opener

The No. 9 Washington softball team could not rally late in its final regular season home opener against No. 18 Utah.

Recent offensive struggles continued for Washington, as its inability to capitalize with runners in scoring position led to a 2-1 defeat.

“The offense is all about team chemistry, and there's no hidden answer,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “We got four young players and four old players in there, and for us to put something together we have to come together with good team chemistry because players vibe off each other.”

Senior Baylee Klingler put her world-class power on display Friday night, launching a solo home run over the left-center wall to record the only score of the night for the Huskies (31-10, 12-7 Pac-12). Klingler finished the night 3 for 4 with a home run and a double —- the only Husky to record a hit.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan (14-4) returned to her early season form on Friday night, putting together a fantastic performance despite the loss. Meylan tossed a complete game, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts against the Utes (29-9, 11-5 Pac-12).

“We’ve got four arms that are gonna have to carry the load [heading into the playoffs],” Tarr said. “[Meylan] went a complete game tonight, and we thought she gave us the best chance to win the game.”

The Huskies found themselves in scoring position early on.

After Klingler delivered a leadoff double, senior Madison Huskey dropped a sacrifice bunt to advance Klingler to third with one out. A pair of groundouts ended the inning, keeping the game scoreless.

Two innings later, Washington finally took the lead.

With one out in the third, Klingler launched a solo shot for her second extra-base hit of the game to take a 1-0 advantage over the Utes. The Huskies managed to put runners on first and second, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning with no further damage.

Utah took advantage in the fifth inning to take the lead.

After getting their first hit of the game with two outs, the Utes followed up with another single to right field, scoring two runners and taking a 2-1 lead. Meylan shut down the following batter to send things into the bottom frame.

Afterward, the Huskies had a big opportunity to respond.

Freshman Brooklyn Carter secured a walk to lead off the inning, and her blazing speed allowed her to reach third base following a pair of groundouts. But with two outs, the Huskies could not bring her home and entered the sixth inning still trailing by a run.

The Huskies’ bats remained cold in their next offensive chance, failing to pick up a hit and sending the game into the seventh.

Meylan delivered again in the top half of the frame, pitching her sixth hitless inning to allow Washington an opportunity to extend the game.

However, with three outs remaining, the Huskies fell flat.

Klingler delivered a clutch two-out single for her third hit of the game, and Huskey drew a walk to put runners on first and second. A strikeout ended the game on a sour note for Washington, who finished the night 0-7 with runners in scoring position.

The Huskies find themselves with their backs against the wall heading into their final two regular-season home matchups against the Utes. They need a pair of wins to take the series ahead of the conference finale against Stanford.

Washington will face Utah in the second game of the homestand on Saturday, April 22, at 4 p.m. at Husky Softball Stadium.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

