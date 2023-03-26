Klingler’s walk-off home run punctuates UW’s sweep of Arizona

Facing a 4-3 deficit in the bottom of the eighth inning, the No. 9 Washington softball team was on the ropes against No. 18 Arizona.

Theoretically.

When fifth-year superstar Baylee Klingler stepped into the batter’s box with no outs and two runners on base, the cards were, in fact, stacked in the Huskies’ favor. Klingler had come through for UW countless times — and there was little doubt as to whether she could do it again.

Then, on a 1-0 count, Klingler belted a pitch to dead center field. To everyone present at Husky Softball Stadium, the only question that remained was how long Klingler’s victory home run trot would last after her hit effortlessly soared over the fence.

Klingler’s eighth home run of the season — which walked it off over the Wildcats (20-12, 3-6 Pac-12) — secured a 6-4, extra innings win and a three-game sweep over one of the Pac-12’s toughest competitors Sunday afternoon.

In a game that took eight innings to reach a decision, the two sides competed evenly the entire afternoon. First, Arizona got on the board early in the top of the first inning after a UW error to make it 1-0. That was answered right away by fifth-year Madison Huskey, who hit a solo shot in the bottom of the first for her 10th home run of the season.

For the following three innings, it was a pitchers duel as UW senior starting pitcher Brooke Nelson kept the Wildcats stagnant at one run through the fourth inning. In the top of the fifth, freshman standout Ruby Meylan uncharacteristically gave up two runs as Arizona jumped ahead to a 3-1 lead.

Once again, the Huskies (25-6, 6-3 Pac-12) mirrored the Wildcats precisely.

With senior Jadelyn Allchin on base, freshman Alana Johnson hit her second home run in two games, and UW had knotted the game at three in the bottom of the fifth inning.

In the sixth and seventh innings, Meylan (12-2) didn’t give Arizona an inch. But UW couldn’t find any additional runs, either, as the two sides continued to play a prolonged game of scoreboard-copycat, matching each other in each of the first seven frames.

In the top of the eighth, the Huskies finally found themselves in some trouble. A two-out single scored one run for the Wildcats, giving them an ever-precious 4-3 lead and sending UW to its final three outs in the bottom of the eighth.

Fortunately, the Huskies didn’t need to use any of those outs.

Johnson began the inning with a single to left field, followed by another single from freshman Brooklyn Carter. In an inning that had begun with their backs against the wall, the situation didn’t seem all so precarious with the fearsome Klingler at the plate.

Klingler’s home run served as the perfect ending to a nearly perfect series for UW, as it left no doubt over a very formidable Pac-12 foe. And, for the record, Klingler’s winning home run trot took about 11 seconds before she was mobbed by her teammates at home plate.

UW will hit the road for a series at Arizona State, beginning Friday, March 31, at 6 p.m.

