Lackluster performance results in lopsided loss for UW

It was a night full of errors and inability to capitalize off hits as the Washington baseball team fell to Arizona 12-4 in game two of its series Friday night.

Coming off a promising win in game one, the Huskies (19-9, 6-5 Pac-12) failed to repeat their high-scoring affair from Thursday night.

Both teams came out swinging in a first inning that saw Washington put up one run via junior Coby Morales’ RBI single, bringing redshirt junior Will Simpson home.

Arizona responded by scoring two of its own.

The Wildcats (15-13, 4-10 Pac-12) had an exceptional night overall, especially in terms of their hit-to-run ratio, with 12 runs scored off of 13 hits.

Arizona did the majority of its damage in the bottom of the third inning, scoring five unanswered runs.

Two runs from Arizona made the score 5-1 midway through the bottom of the third, prompting Washington to make a pitching change, bringing in redshirt sophomore Reilly McAdams for junior Kiefer Lord.

The pitching swap backfired though, as Arizona tacked on three more runs.

Things began to look up for the Huskies when they added on two in the fifth following an unanswered run in the fourth, bringing the score to 8-4.

This momentum dwindled however, with back-to-back errors resulting in a run scored and bases loaded with no outs for Arizona in the bottom of the fifth.

UW managed to escape the fifth inning by only conceding one more run, despite Arizona’s opportunity to widen the lead.

Arizona cruised through the rest of the night, led by junior pitcher TJ Nichols, who allowed no runs in the final four innings.

The game concluded with the Huskies attempting a desperate last-minute comeback with two men on base, but redshirt junior Dalton Chandler’s ground out ended things.

Washington will look to bounce back from Friday night’s defeat on Saturday, April 8, at 12 p.m.

Reach Sports Writer Logan Redinger at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @loganredingerr

