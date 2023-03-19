Ladine shines in fourth quarter, leads Huskies to comeback win over Lobos in WNIT

Heading into the final quarter, it seemed like the Lobos had complete control. Then Elle Ladine happened.

And after a Ladine-led fourth-quarter rally, the Huskies are still dancing.

Junior forward Lauren Schwartz had 15 points and a block, while freshman guard Elle Ladine scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Washington women’s basketball team to a 67-56 comeback win over New Mexico in the second round of the WNIT tournament Sunday evening.

30 minutes of poor shooting and turnovers dug the Huskies (17-14, 7-11 Pac-12) into a seven-point deficit. But with the season on the line, Ladine and company stepped up big time, making 10 of their last 11 field goal attempts to storm back against the Lobos (21-13, 12-6 Mountain West), and send the fans at Alaska Airlines Arena home happy for the second time in four days.

“[Ladine] did a great job, really good decision making in the fourth quarter, where it’s really important that we value the basketball,” head coach Tina Langley said. “Dalalyah [Daniels] set some amazing screens… everyone doing their part.”

The Huskies jumped out ahead early behind senior forward Haley Van Dyke’s five early points. With New Mexico making just two of its first 11 shots, UW took a quick 12-6 lead midway through the first quarter. A media timeout brought no better results for the Lobos, who didn’t make a basket over the final 2:32 of the first quarter. The Huskies, on the other hand, came out hot, shooting 56 percent in the opening frame. A late jumper by sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels closed a dominant opening to take a 20-9 lead after 10 minutes.

“Defense creates our offense,” Schwartz said. “We just had to keep working to get stops.”

New Mexico came fighting back in the second, going on a 14-5 run to cut Washington’s lead to just two. After leading the Pac-12 in turnovers during the regular season (499), the Huskies again struggled to take care of the ball, turning it over five times in the second quarter to help the Lobos claw back into the game.

A lopsided shooting script was flipped in the second. UW went cold, shooting just 28 percent, while New Mexico got hot with a 53 percent quarter,erasing UW’s lead and giving it a 31-29 lead heading into the locker room.

The break didn’t help UW’s shooting, however, as it started the half shooting just 1 for 12. With Washington cold and New Mexico hot, the deficit ballooned up to 10, and a game that started out so promising for Washington was quickly seeming to get away.

Trailing 48-41 going into the fourth, UW needed a quick run to get back into it, and a run it got. In the biggest moment, the shots finally started falling for the Huskies, with Ladine kicking off the game-deciding run with consecutive baskets. After struggling the first three quarters, Ladine put the team on her back in the fourth, pouring in 11 points on a perfect 4 for 4 to help Washington storm back.

“Once you see one go in, it's a lot easier to get the rest going in,” Ladine said.

In the blink of an eye, UW had gone on a 12-0 run, and that seven-point deficit had turned into a 60-51 lead with 3:31 left.

“Seeing her [Ladine] shots go in gave everybody else confidence that what we were doing was working,” Schwartz said.

The Lobos had one last push, cutting the lead to six with two minutes left, but free throws by senior guard Trinity Oliver sealed the comeback and the game.

“With this coach, and these players, you want to keep playing,” Schwartz said. “You don’t want it to ever end.”

Washington awaits the winner of Wyoming and Kansas State for its quarterfinal matchup. The date and location of the game is still to be determined, based on its results.

