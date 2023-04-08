Last-minute equalizer spoils Washington women’s soccer first exhibition match

With seconds left in the match, a recycled corner kick from Seattle University proved to be the decisive moment in an otherwise solid start for the Washington women’s soccer team.

In front of a sizable crowd on a rainy and cold night at Championship Field, the Huskies took to the pitch for the first spring exhibition match of the season. Despite success found on the left flank, Washington could not put Seattle University away, ending the match in a 2-2 draw.

The Huskies debuted a high press to open the match, but the Redhawks managed to strike first, sending a curling shot from the right side of the box past sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Juarez.

The Redhawks’ goal came firmly against the run of play, so it didn’t take long before the score was justly equalized by the Huskies. Freshman defender Riley Brown whipped in a cross that found the foot of redshirt junior Margaux Clarke after some chaos in front of the goal.

Midway through the first half, the Redhawks put the pressure on the Huskies. The pressure initially paid off, with Seattle University finding a go-ahead goal from a parried save that trickled to a trailing Redhawk. However, an offside call earlier in the buildup nullified the goal and brought the score back to one apiece.

UW found success on the left side throughout the match, most notably with freshman forward Kalea Eichenberger scoring a goal in the upper corner after successful movement down the left wing channel.

While at times the Huskies seemed to dominate the match in quality of chances and possession, they simply could not put the Redhawks away. And if you let teams hang around, they will eventually punish you. With mere seconds left in the exhibition, a cross found the foot of an unmarked runner, spoiling an otherwise successful start to the spring exhibition season.

Despite the late equalizer, head coach Nicole Van Dyke will certainly find positives from the grueling match that saw a productive performance from the left flank.

The Huskies are back in action for another exhibition match against Western Washington University at Husky Soccer Stadium on Friday, April 21, at 6 p.m.

