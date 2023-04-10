‘Last year was just the surface’ for McMillan, Odunze, as draft stock continues to rise

Somewhere, in another dimension, Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan are gearing up for the 2023 NFL Draft. In that parallel universe, they’re finished with the NFL Combine, UW’s Pro Day, and are preparing to hear their names called sometime between April 27 and April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

In our universe, though, McMillan and Odunze have put their pre-draft tuxedo shopping on pause — for another year, at least, to instead return to Montlake for the 2023 season with all kinds of expectations swirling around the Washington football team.

The wide receiver duo certainly could have packed things up from college with their UW legacies squarely in place, and tested their luck at the next level. After all, the self-described “brothers” combined for over 2,200 receiving yards alongside 16 receiving touchdowns in the Huskies’ offensive fraternity.

Despite all that, they won't be found on any 2023 mock drafts alongside USC’s Jordan Addison, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, or any of the NCAA’s other qualified receivers who left campus early. In part because, while Odunze and McMillan were as qualified as the aforementioned receivers after last year, they felt that there’s still something left to prove with another season.

“I think I need to prove everything still,” McMillan said. “I still feel like I’m on the bottom of the ladder — obviously, the goal is to be a first-round or second-round draft pick, but you’ve just gotta put your head down and not even think about things like that.”

Odunze, who announced his return to UW last January just weeks after McMillan, is equally ready to embrace the mindset of proving himself for another season, and continuing to make strides under the tutelage of UW’s staff, which has already displayed its ability to orchestrate offensive fireworks.

“I’m just trying to make sure that I’m going out the right way,” Odunze said. “I feel like I made the best decision for myself, but time will tell. As long as I keep putting in the work, keep believing in this program and these coaches, I’ll end up on the right side of the bed.”

Those coaches, as well as his teammates, and the other relationships Odunze has built at Washington, all played a factor in Odunze’s decision to trade in tuxedos for textbooks.

“All the guys coming back, coaches coming back — what I thought was best for myself,” Odunze said. “Just a collection of aspects that were important to me. Definitely, being a first-round draft pick was my main goal.”

Odunze certainly looked like an NFL-caliber receiver in his own right in 2022. Whether it was two touchdown receptions at UCLA, a long touchdown haul in the Apple Cup, or a long juggling touchdown against Arizona, Odunze played the part of a top-tier NFL prospect throughout his 75-catch, 1,145-yard odyssey. Even so, the 6-foot-3 Las Vegas native still feels like he has more to showcase in order to receive recognition as a blue-chip prospect.

“Last season, I had some knick-knack injuries, my explosiveness wasn’t where I wanted it to be on film,” Odunze said. “I need to enhance that breakaway speed, make sure I’m making plays with the ball in my hand and accelerating this offense. Also, making those contested catches. All around, I think just making sure my routes are that much crisper — I try to rebuild myself every year to make sure I’m hitting all key points.”

That to-do list of room for improvement reads awfully long for someone who finished top-10 in the NCAA in receiving yardage last season, but it provokes thought as to what UW’s top tandem could look like with another year under their belt.

McMillan and Odunze each finished in the top-15 of receiving yardage in 2022, a feat that was only matched by a pair of Ohio State teammates, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

But the Huskies have something going for them that the Buckeyes don’t — the return of their starting quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. With Odunze and McMillan headlining UW’s top-five receivers returning, as well as one of the game’s best quarterbacks returning to the helm, expectations are sky-high for the offense, and for McMillan and Odunze’s personal trajectory. They know it, and they’re embracing it.

“Last year was just the surface,” McMillan said. “We still have so much more to go.”

Some combination of McMillan/Odunze is very likely to be hearing their names called on the first or second day of the 2024 NFL Draft. If all goes according to plan, though, they may be able to capture a Pac-12 championship beforehand.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

