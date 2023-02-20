Late comeback secures Presidents’ Day win for Huskies

The Washington baseball team picked an opportune time for a rally.

For four innings, it looked like UW was taking Presidents’ Day off, as it found itself in a 6-2 deficit, on the verge of a third consecutive loss to Santa Clara. But consecutive 2-run frames quickly disregarded that notion, tying the game up after six innings.

With the game still tied at six entering the ninth inning, it was time for the Huskies (2-2) to do what they couldn’t in either leg of Sunday’s doubleheader and capitalize late in a late-game scenario.

First, a leadoff double by redshirt junior Cole Miller set the stage for a Huskies’ comeback. Then, redshirt junior McKay Barney was plunked by a pitch and took first base.

Miller was soon brought home by sophomore Cam Clayton, putting UW ahead by a score of 7-6. The Huskies loaded the bases soon thereafter when redshirt junior Johnny Tincher was hit by a pitch, and the pressure was shifted on to the Broncos.

Junior Coby Morales extended the lead to 8-6 with a sacrifice-fly, but UW wasn’t done yet. Redshirt junior Michael Synder ripped a single into center field, scoring both Tincher and Clayton, and putting the Huskies in the driver's seat for good.

Santa Clara added one run in the bottom of the ninth, but UW had added enough insurance to complete the four-run comeback and hold on for a 10-7 win, solidifying an opening-series split.

Earlier in the game, it had looked bleak, with the Broncos opening the finale with a 2-run frame in the bottom of the first inning, both via bases loaded walks issued by UW junior starting pitcher Calvin Kirchoff.

The Huskies rebounded in the top of the second, with runs coming off a bases loaded walk to Barney, and an RBI groundout by Clayton. In the bottom of the fourth, however, Santa Clara exploded with four runs, all on RBI singles, and UW had its back against the wall.

Evidently, it wasn’t the worst bind to be in; the Huskies rallied in the top of the fifth, scoring on a Snyder RBI single and a bases loaded walk to Miller.

In the sixth, it was trusty Will Simpson who equalized the game with a 2-run home run to left-center field. Just one day after the game ended on a sour note for the Huskies with Simpson in the batter's box, the redshirt junior had given UW new life as he knotted the game at six apiece.

Redshirt sophomore Josh Emanuels pitched three innings in relief for the Huskies, allowing just one hit and no runs. Redshirt sophomore Case Matter (1-0) held down the final two innings, allowing one unearned run and securing the win.

Overall, UW tallied 13 hits, and will exit Santa Clara on a positive note with a .500 record. Washington will begin a four-game series at San Jose State Thursday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m.

