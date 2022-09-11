Late equalizer results in baffling tie for No.3 Washington men’s soccer

The final 10 minutes of any sport are often the least understandable period of time this world may ever bear witness to.

It didn’t make much sense in the 87th minute Saturday afternoon, when the No. 3 Washington men’s soccer team faltered for just a moment, as Air Force junior Thaddeus Dewing headed home a mismanaged cross from fellow junior Remi Smith, thus ending the match 1-1 on just the second shot of the day for the Falcons.

That wouldn’t be so bewildering, if the Huskies (4-0-1) hadn’t outshot the Falcons (0-4-1) 19-2 in the match, yet Air Force was still gifted its first points of the season.

“I just had that eerie feeling all along,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “Credit to us, we created a ton of chances, but we gave away two on the other end.”

Washington made headway early. Only a minute and seven seconds into the match, in fact, redshirt senior Lucas Meek found space along the left wing, and delivered a devastatingly precise cross onto the high-rising head of sophomore Ilijah Paul.

Paul’s fifth goal in as many matches gave the Huskies some breathing room through the remainder of the first frame and remained the brightest point of the match. Clark’s side sat pretty, holding the opposition to a singular shot; one that was off target, at that.

“Yeah, they did great back there,” Clark said. “But you’ve gotta manage games [toward] the end, and you’ve gotta be smart and not give away chances, and I think we could’ve handled the game better.”

After a goal by junior Nick Scardina was called offsides in the fifth minute, the Huskies struggled to impose their will offensively for the rest of the first half, going into the break up by one. UW would come to rue the 45 minutes which followed.

The first misfortune came as Meek was struck by a late challenge two yards into the 18 in the 56th minute. Senior Imanol Rosales stepped up to the dot, but was denied by a strong hand from senior goalkeeper John Byszewski. Byszewski defied the odds again only seven minutes later, as he saved another penalty — this time from Scardina.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen guys miss two penalties in a game,” Clark said. “It felt like, unless you got the second, you were gonna drop points, and we had plenty of chances to get the second.”

At no point did UW seem to be on its backfoot, but an inability to put matches away early will continue to hold the Huskies back, especially as their competition continues to increase. And as evidenced by last season, UW can’t afford to waste points in its quest for the Pac-12 title.

The Huskies were evidently discombobulated for the rest of the match, with the final 30 minutes occupied by shots off target, and the ball remaining away from the final thirds.

Washington will hope to bounce back, welcoming Michigan State to Husky Stadium on Friday, Sept. 16, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. in an 80’s themed match presentation.

