Late game slump plagues Huskies in woeful shooting performance

Keion Brooks Jr. streaked through the lane and soared to the hoop for a thunderous dunk to the Arena’s scattered applause.

On Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena, Brooks’ energizing play with just over a minute left was the exception, not the rule; the Washington men’s basketball team shot just 32.4% in an 80-67 home loss to USC.

“My biggest thing is, and I told the team in there, I was disappointed in our fight,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “I thought 20 minutes we fought like hell, it needs to be 40. That’s how you win championships. It wasn’t acceptable.”

The Huskies had their moments in the loss. In fact, they went on a 10-0 run midway through the second half, taking a 58-55 lead in the process.

Said moments, however, were too far and few in between, and every time it made a run, it would follow with another offensive coldspell as USC regained control.

Most glaringly, after the aforementioned 10-0 UW run, USC answered with an 11-0 run of its own, taking a comfortable lead and effectively burying the Huskies.

Their most inopportune slump of the game came in the final 10 minutes of the game, in which they closed the night by converting on just two of their final 15 shots, allowing USC to comfortably carry its lead into the final buzzer.

“We had a three point lead with 10 minutes to go,” Hopkins said. “We were shooting 31% from the field, so we know we can do it, we just didn't end the game the way you need to finish a league game against a team the caliber of USC.”

UW’s lackluster shooting was ultimately too much to overcome; Brooks attempted an astounding 21 shots and converted on just 6, senior PJ Fuller went 0-6 from the field, and Noah Williams, in his first game back from injury, shot just 1-8.

“We didn’t finish at the rim, we didn’t get good looks,” Brooks said. “It was a combination of shooting ourselves in the foot at both ends.”

It also didn’t help the Huskies that their top big man thus far, junior Braxton Meah, entered foul trouble in the second half and ultimately fouled out of the game after an 8-point, 7-rebound performance.

Freshman Keyon Menifield was a bright spot for UW, scoring 16 points on 16 attempts and serving as the backbone of the offense, at times keeping it afloat.

When it was all said and done, though, the consistency wasn’t present for the Huskies on offense, a second consecutive outing of concern after managing just 61 points against Auburn.

Among the miniscule list positives for UW from the game: It handedly won the turnover battle, turning it over just seven times and forcing 16 turnovers from USC. Besides that, the Huskies’ defense had their share of struggles as well.

“On the defensive end, our numbers were not winning numbers,” Hopkins said. “They shot 46% from the field, they scored 42 points in the paint, they went to the foul line more than we did. Those are areas that just can’t happen, that’s not us, and they did it tonight.”

The biggest thorn in their side was USC’s Boogie Ellis, who poured in 27 points, including a 3-pointer with 2:34 left to put the Trojans up by 10, and effectively ice the game.

“We had it rolling there for a minute, and we just kind of let go on the rope, and let them put pressure on us in the paint,” Brooks said. “Boogie hit some really tough timing shots to really put the game away, so it just comes down to, you have to move on, and look at the film, and get better from it.”

Following a second consecutive loss, UW will have to be careful not to let the season spiral; its next two opponents feature the Pac-12’s marquee teams, UCLA and Arizona.

UW will host UCLA on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 4:00 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

