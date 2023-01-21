Leslie Gabriel introduced as new Washington volleyball head coach

Leslie Gabriel had to correct herself.

“I want these women to be the best people, the best volleyball players, and the best students,” Gabriel said before adding her addendum: “Sorry, not in that order, students number one, then volleyball players and people.”

The audience at Gabriel’s introductory press conference as Washington’s new head coach erupted in well-mannered laughter. But, to be fair, Gabriel has shown the capacity to develop the best volleyball players.

In over two decades as an assistant coach for UW, Gabriel accumulated a laundry list of achievements: five Final Four appearances (including the 2005 national championship), 27 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Americans coached, seven Pac-12 titles, and the 2020 AVCA Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Not to mention, Gabriel was a remarkable player for the Huskies, starring as a blocker from 1995 to 1998. In total, between playing and coaching, she has amassed 618 wins at UW. When the 619th win comes next fall, it will be a little different from the rest.

For the past two decades, Gabriel has been the invisible hand guiding UW volleyball toward its heights. After 22 years as an assistant coach, she’ll now get her chance at the forefront of the Huskies.

When she held up a purple No. 9 jersey, signifying her place as the ninth head coach in Washington volleyball history, it became official Thursday afternoon. She was greeted to the fanfare of the band and spirit teams too, for good measure.

“That’s something that I love the most, is hearing the band, it gets me super fired up,” Gabriel said. “I also love the Husky family. As I look out there, it brings me a lot of joy.”

Her joy was there. Her qualifications certainly were, as well. So, despite a competitive search, athletic director Jennifer Cohen had to look no further than Gabriel for the perfect candidate to replace former head coach Keegan Cook.

“Ultimately, Leslie won this job for her passion, and for her knowledge of the sport and the game, for her high standards, and her desire to be the best in everything that she does,” Cohen said. “For her love and commitment to developing the women in this program, both on and off the court, for her vision and her plan for championship volleyball here on Montlake, and for her love and her passion for the UW.”

Gabriel’s passion for UW is obvious; her body of work, both as a player and a coach, speaks to that. But fighting back tears in her remarks, her love for Washington became even more clear.

“If you would have told me 28 years ago that I would have spent 26 of the next 28 years of my life on the sideline of Husky volleyball, I would not have believed you,” Gabriel said. “But this is a special place, like Jen [Cohen] said. And it’s special because of the people who are here.”

Gabriel’s affinity to UW goes even deeper. Her brothers, Marques and Zach Tuiasosopo, both played football for the Huskies.

Gabriel couldn’t have imagined spending 26 years at UW. In fact, back in ninth grade, she couldn’t have believed she would be at the forefront of a volleyball program at all. So, at her press conference decades later, she had her two club coaches to thank.

“I was not a good volleyball player back then,” Gabriel said. “At the tryouts, during the hitting lines, I hit everything but the floor. Fortunately for them, they saw something they wanted to invest in. They helped me improve my game, and grew a love and a passion for this game.”

Gabriel ultimately found a passion in volleyball, which she poured into Washington after playing professionally in Spain. Following decades of commitment to the school, Gabriel now takes the mantle of UW’s program.

“I have absolutely no doubt that Leslie is going to bring her very best every day to Husky volleyball,” Cohen said. “And the best is what Husky volleyball deserves.”

