Lifeless performance caps weekend to forget for UW

In a sport as volatile as college basketball, one weekend can make a big difference.

Case in point: last Sunday, the Washington women’s basketball was unflappable taking down No. 2 Stanford at home for its third consecutive win. This Sunday, however, it could hardly get anything going as UW fell to No. 25 Colorado, 65-43, for a second consecutive blowout loss.

The loss came just two days after its first loss of the weekend, a 92-69 loss at the hands of Utah on Friday night.

Friday night, the Huskies’ offense gave a formidable showing, but they were simply outmatched by the Utes’ red-hot shooting. Against the Buffaloes, however, the wheels fell off.

UW shot a brisk 33% from the field, and made just one 3-pointer all game.

Baskets were so scarce for UW, in fact, that nobody reached the double-digit points total from the Huskies’ side. The closest was junior Lauren Schwartz, who scored nine points on 3-7 shooting. Freshman Elle Ladine added seven points, and senior Darcy Rees scored six on 3-4 shooting.

Overall, though, there weren’t too many positives to be drawn from the 22-point loss. For the second consecutive game, the Huskies never held a lead, and spent the entire game trying to climb out of a hole. Colorado jumped out to a 16-4 lead, and never looked back.

Reaching totals of just eight, 11, and 9 points in the first three quarters of play, UW could never sustain a rally for long enough to find a rhythm and climb back into the game. The fourth quarter was a mere formality as the Buffaloes winded the clock down and held onto their sizable lead.

Last weekend, the Huskies went toe-to-toe with one of college basketball’s most unshakeable dynasties, and came away with one of their biggest wins in recent memory. Last weekend, it seemed as if they were on top of the world. This weekend, they appeared lifeless on the road against two top teams.

In fact, their output of 43 points was their lowest all season long, and just the second time that they have scored under 50.

Certainly, it was a weekend for the Huskies to forget. They will have to do exactly that if they want to build momentum entering the Pac-12 tournament, with four games remaining in the regular season.

UW returns home to host Oregon State on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.