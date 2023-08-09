‘Like the first day of school’

Although fall camp happens each August on Montlake, this season, it all feels a little bit different.

For the first time in years, the Washington football team is heading into camp with clear title aspirations, and the energy inside Husky Stadium reflects that.

“You can see where the guys’ focuses are at, going from spring football to fall camp,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “There’s just another level of engagement and mindset.”

After a few seasons of tempered results and expectations, the first practices of this year's fall camp have been ripe with enthusiasm and focus following their best season since 2018 – the last time the Huskies won the Pac-12 title.

“There’s a lot of momentum that comes from last season, but we didn’t make it to a conference championship,” DeBoer said. “It’s pretty easy for our guys to not fall into the trap of continuity. We got this swagger and got to this spot because we took advantage of every moment every day.”

Last season’s fall camp was filled with transition and uncertainty as a new coaching staff led by DeBoer looked to turn around a football program that finished just 4-8 in 2021. One year later, the changes are night and day.

“There’s an appreciation in all ways between what the coaches put in, with the players just trusting and believing that there’s a staff that cares about them,” DeBoer said. “Your relationships are that much deeper.”

The effects of last season’s success extend far beyond the gridiron. Coaches have noted that many players are coming into the year in far better shape than the prior camp, slimming down considerably.

“Dropping a couple pounds, leaning up, that’s been something we’ve seen across the board,” DeBoer said.

Focus has been a major highlight of this year’s camp, with coaches praising players for their concentration and shutting down outside noise. That concentration has been crucial amidst a camp filled with the most distractions in a long while, most notably UW’s decision to leave the Pac-12 conference for the Big Ten, another domino falling in the massive shift happening to the landscape of college football.

The Huskies haven’t been fazed by the massive headlines, instead focusing on themselves and not letting the news affect the progress inside the stadium.

“Football is football,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. “No matter where we’re playing, our players are ready.”

As the days until the start of the season wind down, DeBoer sees the enthusiasm only escalating, not wavering.

“It’s like it’s the first day of school.”

Reach reporter Andrew Sousa at sports@dailyuw.com.

