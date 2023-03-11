Lord continues to ascend to elite status as UW wins 10th straight

Kiefer Lord’s stratospheric rise to college baseball ace status may have been hard to imagine several years ago.

Long before he was anchoring the Washington baseball pitching staff, Lord was just trying to figure out how he could improve, and evolve into an elite player.

“In high school, I wasn’t very good,” Lord said. “I was throwing like, upper 70s, and kind of decided to go to Carleton, because it’s a good school academically. I had an opportunity to play baseball there, and then I gained a bunch of velocity and realized I had a chance to play professional baseball.”

Now, after two years at Carleton College, Lord has turned into a premier pitcher for UW. His latest expedition came on Friday night, when he went 5.2 innings and allowed just three hits and no earned runs in a 5-2 win over Utah.

“I was perfect through three innings, which was good, and I had to battle through a little bit of fatigue, got a little tired,” Lord said. “My teammates had my back, which was really good.”

With another impressive outing, the junior brought his ERA down to 1.19, to go alongside a 3-0 record in four starts. Evidently, Lord has come a long way since high school.

But Lord didn’t become an elite pitcher overnight, and his right arm wasn’t dipped in any kind of super serum along the way. Rather, his rise can be attributed to hours of research and experimentation.

“When COVID hit, I just started doing research about pitching mechanics, and how to throw harder,” Lord said. “I went from topping 81 in March of 2020 to hitting 90 in June, which was a massive jump. So I just kept kind of kept experimenting with new stuff, learning new stuff, kind of all alone, really, without a coach, really. I got up to mid 90s, and that’s when I decided to transfer here.”

Lord transferred to Washington after the 2022 season. But when head coach Jason Kelly took the job last June, he knew that he had to prevent Lord from transferring a second time.

“I had to make a phone call to him to make sure he wanted to stay,” Kelly said. “He’s a great student, and we have one of the best computer science programs in the country, and he’s a computer science major so I think that’s part of it too.”

When Lord decided to stay, Kelly knew that he had potential to become an elite starting pitcher for the team.

“He’s an incredible story,” Kelly said. “COVID hits, he says ‘I want to throw harder’ and he kind of teaches himself — all of a sudden he’s 93-96. He’s become a really good competitor. He’s not that kind of kid that you would think is an elite competitor, but he competes like crazy.”

Lord’s story continued against Utah, and he was fortunate to receive some early run support; sophomore Cam Clayton deposited a solo home run into right field on the very first at-bat of the game.

As Lord breezed through the first three innings, the offense gave him some more run support in the bottom of the third. An RBI single by sophomore AJ Guerrero made it 2-0, and an RBI fielder’s choice by junior Michael Brown gave UW a 3-0 lead.

It was more than enough run support for Lord.

Even as the Utes scored an unearned run in the top of the fourth, the Huskies answered right back in the bottom half, with a sac-fly by redshirt junior Will Simpson making it 4-1. There was little action until the top of the sixth, when UW faced a threat.

After Lord got the first two outs of the inning, the following three Utes batters found their way on base, leaving redshirt sophomore Josh Emanuels to inherit a bases loaded situation as he entered for Lord.

Emanuels induced a groundout to defuse the threat, then allowed one run in the top of the seventh before going 1-2-3 in the top of the eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Huskies tacked on an insurance run on an RBI single by freshman Sam DeCarlo, leaving a three-run cushion for redshirt sophomore Case Matter, who entered midway through the top of the ninth.

Matter made quick work of the two batters he faced, securing a 10th straight win for the Huskies.

“We’ve played four to five straight clean baseball games,” Kelly said. “That’s really important to us — it’s not about the scoreboard, it’s about playing clean baseball, and we’ve done that.”

UW continues its conference-opening series with Utah on Saturday, March 11, at 12:05 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

