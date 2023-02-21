Loss to McNeese State casts shadow on otherwise successful weekend

An eight-run shutout over Hofstra, a 12-1 rout of Morgan State, and a 7-3 victory over Houston.

Everything was clicking for the No. 12 Washington softball team as it came out of an undefeated Houston Classic slate. Before heading to California for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, all that remained was a quick pit stop in Lake Charles, Louisiana for a game at McNeese State.

The Cowgirls (8-2) may have given the Huskies more than they bargained for, as UW’s momentum came to a screeching halt with a 3-2 loss.

The Huskies (9-2) were held to just four hits, with a 2-RBI home run by fifth-year Madi Huskey providing UW with its only run support of the game. McNeese State was held to just four hits as well, but a second inning error led to a run, as well as a fielder’s choice in the third inning.

With the game tied at two in the bottom of the fourth, a solo home run off UW senior starting pitcher Kelley Lynch was the final run of the game, with McNeese State holding a 3-2 advantage.

Lynch left the game after four innings pitched, with a final line of four hits and three runs (two earned). Ruby Meylan entered in relief, and continued her strong season by surrendering no hits over two innings. Meylan’s early-season success has been one of the most promising developments for UW thus far, as she’s allowed just two earned runs across 29 innings pitched all season.

Still, the uncharacteristic offensive slump was too much for the Huskies to overcome Monday, as they hit just .160 in the game. Fifth-year star Baylee Klingler had an uncharacteristically quiet game, as she failed to reach base for the first time all season. UW had just one extra-base hit — a double off the bat of sophomore Rylee Holtorf.

The abrupt loss to McNeese State was an unfortunate stain in an otherwise quality string of games over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Huskies poured in three home runs and 10 hits, all the while holding Hofstra to just two hits in an 8-0 victory. Senior Brooke Nelson had the start, and turned in a pitching masterclass, allowing just two hits through five innings.

In Sunday’s matchup with Morgan State, UW may have exhibited just the faintest hint of concern when the Bears capitalized for a first inning run off redshirt junior starting pitcher Lindsay Lopez.

Any such concern was completely eradicated by a second inning in which the Huskies poured in six runs. They added six more runs in the following two frames, abruptly ending the game by mercy rule in the fifth inning.

UW was on a hot streak, and that hot streak continued well into the following game, when it pounced Houston for five runs in the second inning. Starting pitcher Ruby Meylan gave up her first earned runs of the season, but it was hardly a blemish on the Huskies’ 7-3 win, and their sixth consecutive win.

UW’s only loss had come in a nail-biting finish at the hands of No. 1 Oklahoma, and the Huskies looked to continue their run of form.

Just as UW looked unbeatable, then came the clunker against McNeese State, breaking the six-game winning streak and resetting the Huskies before their upcoming invitational.

UW begins the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 9:30 a.m.

