Major goals lie ahead for Huskies upon spring ball conclusion

The Washington football team didn’t play for a national championship Saturday afternoon.

In front of just a few thousand fans at Husky Stadium and with only one side playing offense, it would have been rather odd circumstances for a competitive college football game.

Instead, when junior quarterback Alex Johnson found sophomore receiver Owen Coutts to give the offense a 34-33 win on the final play of a simulated scrimmage, the spectacle quietly concluded with content players interacting with fans and posing for photos.

No trophies were handed out, nor will Johnson/Coutts be a quarterback/receiver tandem in 2023. Yet, the outing, more than four months before UW officially begins its season against Boise State, still felt real enough for the Huskies to visualize their goals which lie ahead.

“We’re not going to sell ourselves short,” junior receiver Rome Odunze said. “In college football, the end-all, be-all is a national championship, and we’re going to strive for greatness, and that’s the top of the mountain.”

After an 11-2 record in 2022 and lofty expectations in 2023, the Huskies haven’t been coy in embracing those expectations head-on.

“It was part of the unfinished business — and guys deciding to come back — that there was more out there,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “You talk championships, that’s the ultimate goal. If you don’t have it as a realistic goal, you’re never going to achieve it, so it’s got to be something you’re striving for.”

Championships aren’t won in April, but throughout spring ball, the Huskies saw the emergence of new playmakers who could help make it happen in January.

“We have a lot of young guys,” senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. “That’s the thing about spring ball — spring helps develop guys, especially the young incoming guys that came in early. We had running back Tybo Rogers, we had some transfers, Germie Bernard made a big play today — just being able to have those guys showcase what they have for Husky fans.”

In the final scrimmage of the spring, that development was put on full display.

Exhibit A of upgrades to Ryan Grubb’s offensive arsenal is redshirt freshman wide receiver Denzel Boston, who showed up in the spring preview with two touchdowns.

Boston was able to redshirt last season as he appeared in just four games, catching two passes for 15 yards and rushing once for a two-yard touchdown. Even in a crowded receivers room, Boston has seen his role expand throughout the spring.

“He was always a guy that showed a lot of potential when he got here last year as a freshman,” Penix Jr. said. “We were trying to get him on the field, but how things went, he wasn’t able to get on the field as much. But he’s a guy that can definitely change the game coming off the sideline behind Rome [Odunze].”

Boston helped spark the offense after it faced a 25-0 deficit to the defense in a modified scoring system — a hole dug by the defense, which stopped the offense on its first six drives as it alternated quarterbacks each drive between Penix Jr. and junior Dylan Morris.

After a punt on the first drive, Morris took over the reins at quarterback but threw across his body and had a pass intercepted by sophomore cornerback Jaivion Green.

On the next possession, Penix Jr. made his own ill-advised throw into traffic, which was intercepted by sophomore cornerback Elijah Jackson.

Jackson just got his feet wet last season, appearing in seven games at cornerback, but his success in 2023 will be vital to the Huskies’ performance in the secondary.

“I think the word for [Jackson] that I’m most happy about would just be his consistency,” DeBoer said. “There haven’t been those big mistakes that pop up; he’s got the tools. Love his consistency, his demeanor has been consistent, his production on the field has been consistent, so I think he’s one of the guys I’m really proud of.”

The defense continued to pour it on in the scrimmage, forcing three consecutive three-and-outs which added nine points under the scoring system for a 25-0 lead.

Finally, the offense had seen enough.

Operating from a limited playbook, the Huskies’ offense began to make things happen with one hand tied behind their back. Boston scored two touchdowns, junior running back Cam Davis scored two, and the offense gave the fans a limited view as to why they’re being lauded as one of the best units in college football.

The Huskies’ spring showing may not have been packed to the brim like Colorado’s, and there were no championships won on Saturday. But, as they quietly exited Alaska Airlines Field, they did so with big plans on their minds.

“We saw what we could do last year,” Penix Jr. said. “Everybody believes in the same goal, and we all want to pursue it. We know what it takes, and we’re ready to get it done.”

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

