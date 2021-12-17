Men’s basketball returns after weeks of COVID-19 issues

The Washington men’s basketball team will play for the first time in 20 days on Saturday, taking on Seattle U after ongoing COVID-19 protocols limited the program’s ability to practice and shut gameplay completely down for nearly three weeks.
Despite a 100% vaccination rate among the Huskies’ (4-5, 0-1 Pac-12) players and coaching staff, COVID-19 moved through the program after the Huskies’ trip to South Dakota for the Crossover Classic tournament.
“Obviously we don’t know,” head coach Mike Hopkins said about where the team might have contracted the virus. “But three of the teams that were there had been affected by it. I wish I knew. But we came back, and one after another [showed symptoms]. Really challenging, tough, but I don’t know where it originated from.”
UW Athletics couldn’t discuss how many players or staff members were ill or ever in COVID-19 protocols.
Hopkins noted in Friday’s media availability that everyone will be available to play in Saturday’s game and stressed gratitude for the health of the team.
Instead of moving through an extremely competitive streak of games against three Top-10 teams the last few weeks, UW saw a postponement, a forfeit, and a cancellation. The forfeited game against No. 4 UCLA counts as Washington’s first conference loss, but due to Pac-12 policy for this season, it won’t count on either team’s overall record.
The game counted as a forfeit rather than a cancellation because the teams did not find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule like it did with No. 8 Arizona, which UW will play January 25. The Gonzaga game was purely canceled and the next game of the series will be held in Spokane next year.
“Having those opportunities against some of the best teams in the country, you just learn so much about your team, and yourself, and your program,” Hopkins said. “We were really looking forward to those opportunities. But as we all know, this thing is serious and it's real, and we were just lucky no one was really affected on a personal side.”
Up next
Only time will tell how much the pause may have rocked the team’s momentum or set it behind other teams who kept on normal schedules.Washington returns to action against Seattle U with an unknown amount of individual shooting opportunities being much of the practice for this month.
Monday was the Huskies' first team practice back together since just after the loss to Winthrop. The Redhawks (8-3), like almost all other teams, have been practicing and playing games since then. UW has since practiced Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Washington has won 16 straight games against Seattle U, with its last loss coming in 1978. Looking to extend that streak, and maybe start back up with some wins after a lackluster beginning to the season, UW returns to play at home, Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7p.m.
“Lucky and blessed that everyone is healthy,” Hopkins said. “Now we get to play.”
Reach Sports editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
