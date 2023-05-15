Men’s track and field wins first Pac-12 Championship in school history

A historic weekend at the Pac-12 Championships in Walnut, Calif., finished with hardware for the men’s track and field squad. A program record seven individual men’s titles propelled the Huskies to the first Pac-12 Championship in school history.

When Washington head coach Andy Powell and his wife, Maurica Powell, left Oregon to take over the program in 2018, the expectations were certainly high. The Ducks have won every Pac-12 Championship since 2007, but in the five years under their reign, the Huskies have made exceptional strides.

After the Huskies finished the weekend with 151 total team points and a sweep of all distance races between 800 to 10,000 meters, this progress was readily apparent. The dominance continued with individual titles in the decathlon and the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Senior Brian Fay led the way for the Huskies with titles in 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters. The distance runner from Dublin became the first member of the Huskies to win two Pac-12 distance events in the same meet.

At the end of Saturday, junior Ollie Thorner entered the final event of his decathlon pursuit with a 66-point deficit. With ground to gain in the 1,500 meter, Thorner pieced together an absolute show over the final stretch to win the event by 14 seconds — a margin that vaulted him to the title.

The accolades continued on the women’s side, where the track and field team placed third. The finish was propelled by junior Nastassja Campbell and sophomore Sara Borton, who were co-champions in the pole vault.

Junior Ida Eikeng placed second in the heptathlon with a school record 6,114 points — which added eight points to the Huskies team total.

Individual Titles:

Ollie Thorner, decathlon



Ed Trippas, 3,000-meter steeplechase



Nastassja Campbell and Sara Borton, pole vault



Brian Fay, 10,000-meters and 5,000-meters



Cass Elliott, 400-meter hurdles



Sam Ellis, 800-meters



Nathan Green, 1,500-meters



The Huskies will attempt to build on their incredible outdoor season at the NCAA West Preliminaries on May 24-27 in Sacramento.

