Menifield’s 26 points lead Huskies to victory, 3-0 start

Among the list of skills that freshman Keyon Menifield has displayed in his quick entrance to the Washington men’s basketball team, his positive attitude is one that might be overlooked.

“The thing that makes him special is he always smiles,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “He never gets down. It’s a great lesson for anybody out there watching, coaching kids or whatnot, just a great attitude.”

Menifield had plenty of reasons to smile on Monday night; the Flint, Michigan native scored 26 points on 9-14 shooting and led Washington to a 78-67 win over Utah Tech.

For much of the first half, there wasn’t quite as much to smile about as the Trail Blazers (1-2) went on a 13-0 run, which elapsed over five minutes of game time, taking a 25-17 lead in the process.

Soon after the run, Utah Tech opened its largest lead of the game at 31-22, and the Huskies (3-0) needed a catalyst.

In the absence of Noah Williams and Keion Brooks, UW yet again looked to Menifield for its spark.

Menifield kept the Huskies in the game and the energy inside Alaska Airlines Arena alive, as a punctual 3-pointer cut the deficit to two with 29 seconds left in the half.

Menifield’s stepback three was the final basket of the half, and followed a stepback three from fellow freshman, Koren Johnson.

In the second half, it was more of Menifield, who drained another 3-pointer for UW’s first basket of the period.

The 3-pointer was kind to the Huskies on the night – particularly in the second half, where they shot 7-10 from beyond the arc.

“We took wide open shots,” Menifield said. “They came to us instead of, I think last game, we forced a lot of shots. This game we went in, went out, open shots.”

Menifield was 3-4 from downtown in the final 20 minutes, senior Cole Bajema was 1-2, and Jamal Bey was 2-2.

Despite the stellar shooting, Utah Tech hung around for much of the second half, but it was Bey who put UW ahead for good with a 3-pointer with 8:56 left.

Then, for the second time at a UW athletics event in the past two weeks, there were technical difficulties, as a malfunctioning shot clock and buzzer suspended play for upwards of 20 minutes.

Coming out of the extended break, the Huskies made sure that their offense wouldn’t malfunction for the final minutes.

Dunks by junior Braxton Meah, as well as more outside shots from Menifield, allowed the Huskies to pull ahead of the Trailblazers.

With 3:18 left, Menifield had one last point to make in front of a relatively lively crowd, as he drained one final 3-pointer to put UW ahead by nine — a lead which the Huskies held onto for an 11-point win.

With the win, UW improved to 3-0, a much embraced record for Hopkins after early season slip-ups in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“We’ve just got to keep getting better,” Hopkins said. “We want to be prepared to win championships, and we’ve got to clean up a lot of things.”

At times, the Huskies’ start to the season has been rocky. But it has produced a 3-0 record, and a potential star rising in plain sight. All in all, it’s a start that has given UW reason to be optimistic for what the season holds. It’s given Menifield ample reasons to keep smiling, as well.

Washington hosts California Baptist on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

