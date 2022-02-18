3-2-1, basketball: The Daily’s primer on No. 13 UCLA

After consecutive losses to Arizona and USC, the Washington men’s basketball team hopes to change the narrative of its season and upset No. 13 UCLA at the Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles on Saturday. Before the game, The Daily takes a look at the Bruins.
3 numbers to know
5: Ranking fifth in the nation with the fewest turnovers, the Bruins stand alone as one of the more efficient offenses in the nation. On average, UCLA commits four fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, proving its ability to take care of the ball down the stretch with an efficient assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.5.
15.4: The Bruins average 15.4 points off turnovers, six more than their opponents this year. For an already struggling offense, it will be difficult for UW to find a groove against UCLA’s defense unless it takes care of the ball and avoids simple turnovers.
120: On the defensive side of the floor, UCLA struggles to consistently grab boards poses an opportunity for Washington’s offense to take advantage of second-chance points. The Bruins rank 120th in the nation on defensive rebounds per game, at 26.1. The presence of redshirt junior forward Nate Roberts below the rim will dictate whether the Huskies can stay in the game and capitalize on easy buckets.
2 players to watch
Johnny Juzang: If there’s one player to really pay attention to, it’s No. 3. Averaging 17.9 points per game on 45% shooting from the field, junior guard Johnny Juzang plays an instrumental role for UCLA’s offense.
After a short campaign with Kentucky, Juzang transferred back to his hometown prior to the 2020-21 season and averaged 16 points per game at UCLA, leading the Bruins to their first NCAA Final Four appearance since 2008. To adjust to Juzang’s stellar scoring ability, the Huskies will need a strong defensive showing from the guards assigned to defend him.
Tyger Campbell: Every great team needs a reliable facilitator of the ball on both ends of the floor. Redshirt junior guard Tyger Campbell has proven to be the guy for this role all year long, leading the Bruins in both assists and steals, tallying 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Just behind Juzang in minutes, the Washington defense will need to do its best forcing turnovers by applying high pressure and making Campbell uncomfortable on the ball.
1 recap from last week
After a heart-wrenching loss to Pac-12 rival USC last weekend, UCLA handled business with ease Thursday night with a definitive 76-56 victory over Washington State. Coming off a strong win, the Bruins look to capitalize on this momentum swing and defend home court, sitting comfortably at third in the conference standings with a record of 18-5.
It will require an aggressive defensive scheme and second-chance baskets for UW to pull off the upset.
Reach Contributing writer John Rudnicki @sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.