3-2-1, basketball: The Daily’s primer on No. 17 USC

The Washington men’s basketball team looks to bounce back after a tough loss to then-No. 4 Arizona as it travels to Los Angeles to face No. 17 USC on Thursday.
3 numbers to know
65.1: The Trojans have struggled at the line, converting only 65.1% of their free throws this season. The Huskies' defense will have to play physical inside and force the Trojans to earn their points from the line. Poor free throw shooting could play a huge factor down the stretch in a close game. In USC’s loss at home to Stanford on Jan. 27, the Trojans missed the potential game-tying free throw in the final seconds of regulation.
37.7: Defense has been the recipe to success for the Trojans all year, as their opponents are shooting just 37.7% from the field, ranking them seventh in the nation in opponent field goal percentage. With the Huskies only converting 40.6% of their shots this season, they must prioritize creating open looks and hitting big shots down the stretch.
17: Whichever team dominates the boards has the best chance at winning the game. During last year’s 69-54 home loss against USC, Washington lost the rebounding margin by 17 as they were outrebounded 41 to 24. Crashing the boards must be a priority for the Huskies if they hope to grab a win on the road.
2 players to watch
Drew Peterson: An electric offensive spark from the senior guard not only helped USC defeat then-No. 12 UCLA last Saturday but was also good enough to earn Pac-12 Player of the Week honors. Averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and six assists in his last two appearances, Washington will have to prioritize slowing him down coming off a career-high 27 point game Saturday.
Isaiah Mobley: Although he did not play in his previous two appearances due to concussion symptoms, the Trojans expect to have their star junior forward suit up against the Huskies. Mobley has been a wrecking ball this season as he leads USC in points, steals, and rebounds. In his last appearance against the Huskies, Mobley secured a game-high 12 rebounds. Containing Mobley will be key for Washington on Thursday night.
1 recap from last week
USC is coming off its biggest win of the season against UCLA on Saturday, a signature win against its rival which has pushed the Trojans all the way up to No. 17 in the AP Poll. The win was without Mobley, as Peterson contributed a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,258 fans.
USC ranks second in the Pac-12 standings, looking to continue its momentum against a Washington team coming off a tough home loss to No. 3 Arizona 92-68. The Huskies look to pull off a big road upset in their second of three straight games against ranked Pac-12 opponents.
