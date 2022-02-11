3-2-1, basketball: The Daily’s primer on No. 4 Arizona

As the Washington men’s basketball team prepares for its toughest home challenge all season, The Daily takes a look at No. 4 Arizona ahead of Saturday’s contest at Hec Ed.
3 numbers to know
84.6: Slowing down the Wildcats will not be an easy ask for the Huskies’ defense. The UA offense has exploded for 84.6 points per game in head coach Tommy Lloyd’s first season, slotting Arizona behind only Gonzaga and South Dakota St. for the third-best scoring offense in the nation. Arizona has been held under 80 points in just seven contests this season, and outdid their average with 95 points in their Jan. 3 matchup with UW.
48: Arizona knocked down 3-pointers at a torrid pace in its first matchup with Washington, converting on 48% of threes — 12-of-25 — en route to a 95-79 win in Tucson. Limiting the long-ball will be essential for the Huskies, against a Wildcats team that is not known for perimeter shooting.
1: In terms of grabbing boards, no one in the country does it better than the Wildcats. Arizona ranks first in the nation with 43.9 rebounds per game. Coming down with rebounds will be imperative for the Huskies to stay competitive, as they were relentlessly out-rebounded by the Wildcats in their first contest, 45-to-31.
2 players to watch
Christian Koloko: In terms of players who have burst onto the scene in the 2021-22 season, Arizona’s Christian Koloko is on the short list. After averaging a meager 5.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in his sophomore campaign, the 7-foot-1 center has put the Pac-12 on notice in 2021, with 12.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, the latter leading all Wildcats.
Koloko tormented Washington in the teams’ first meeting of the season, converting 8-of-13 attempts en route to a 22-point double-double in the desert. The Huskies will need herculean efforts from forward Nate Roberts and center Riley Sorn in order to contain Koloko in the paint.
Bennedict Mathurin: If Koloko put the Pac-12 on notice, Mathurin has ensured they can’t look away. The Canadian-born sophomore has been the forerunner of a revamped Arizona program, leading the Wildcats with 16.7 points per game and emerging as a potential NBA lottery draft pick.
First-team all Pac-12 as a freshman in 2020, Mathurin has the ability to take over a game, and he torched the Huskies for 27 points in their first meeting.
1 recap from last week
The Wildcats have continued to play like themselves during the past week. Arizona took down Pac-12 royalties UCLA and USC in a tough homestand before fending off Arizona State in Tempe, catapulting to a No. 4 national rank. Arizona most recently dispatched Washington State 72-60 on Thursday night.
Arizona sits atop the Pac-12 standings, and enters Hec Ed as heavy favorites. The Washington-Arizona series history is privy to its share of moments, and the Huskies will need one for the books to pull off the monumental upset.
