3-2-1, basketball: The Daily’s primer on Oregon State

The Washington men’s basketball team hopes to continue its success following a statement victory over its rival Oregon on Thursday night, as it faces Oregon State at home on Saturday for Senior Day and the final game of the regular season.
3 numbers to know
77.9: The Beavers have struggled all season defensively, and the Huskies will look to take advantage. Oregon State has allowed 77.9 points per game to opponents, ranked 343rd in the nation. Expect lots of scoring from the Huskies as they look to capitalize in this conference matchup against the weakest defense in the Pac-12.
15.8: The last time these two teams matched up, the Huskies held the Beavers to 3 of 19 from deep, a dreadful 15.8% from three. If the Huskies can control the pace of the game, and prevent the Beavers from executing on the perimeter, then they can steer themselves to success similar to their 10-point win against the Beavers in January.
0: Oregon State is 0-12 this season on the road, and 0-9 in road conference games. As a team struggling towards the end of season, the Beavers are yet to find success away from home. The Huskies will look to capitalize on this opportunity and build confidence prior to the Pac-12 Tournament.
2 players to watch
Jarod Lucas: Junior guard Jarod Lucas has started in every game this season while leading the team in points at 13.2 per game. The Huskies were able to limit Lucas’ production to only nine points in their last outing, and stopping him will play a crucial role in controlling the flow of the game.
Dashawn Davis: Davis was the ultimate playmaker in the Beavers previous matchup against the Huskies, producing a team-high 17 points to go along with a game-high eight assists. The 6-foot-2 guard averages 12.4 points per game while shooting 48.6% from the field in conference play. Containing the junior backcourt will be vital for the Huskies.
1 recap from last week
Oregon State is coming off of a 71-67 loss to Washington State at home on Thursday, in a game that was tied at half and stayed close throughout the game. The Beavers had success from deep and shot 9 of 20 from three, but their defense did not do enough to slow down the Cougars as WSU had three players scoring in double figures.
The Beavers are in last place in the Pac-12 standings, and have yet to win a game since Dec. 30 at home. Washington is coming off a rivalry victory at home against Oregon and it looks to win its second straight conference game as the basketball season nears the end.
Reach contributing writer Vinny Speziale at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale
