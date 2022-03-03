3-2-1, basketball: The Daily’s primer on Oregon

Tied for sixth place in the Pac-12 standings, the Washington men’s basketball team has one weekend remaining in conference play to determine its seed for the Pac-12 Tournament. Before Washington faces Oregon on Thursday, The Daily takes a look at the Ducks.
3 numbers to know
72.2: The Ducks are averaging 72.2 points per game this season. However, they have averaged only 67.4 points in their past five games, something that head coach Dana Altman will be looking to improve. Only conceding 67.9 points per game this season, UO will look to get back to winning ways after losing to USC by only one point.
33.7: The Ducks currently hold the fifth-highest 3-point percentage in the Pac-12 this season. Oregon has made 33.7% of attempted 3-pointers compared to Washington’s 31.2%. Washington is tied for second to last in the Pac-12 for 3-pointer percentage, just in front of Arizona State.
68.1: This season Oregon has made an average of 68.1% of its free throws per game. Despite trailing Washington by just 1.4%, Oregon has the fourth worst free-throw percentage in the Pac-12. The Ducks win 17.3 free throws per game but make just 11.8 of them. The Huskies, on the other hand, average a league-high 21.3 free throws attempts per contest, making 14.8 of them. Struggles from the free-throw line may prove the difference in a close contest.
2 players to watch
Will Richardson: Guard Will Richardson has been Oregon’s top scorer this season at 14.6 points per game. Last time against Washington, Richardson dropped 21 points during his 31 minutes of play. However, Richardson could only muster two points during his 35 minutes against USC last Saturday. Despite recent inconsistencies, the Georgia native should still be a tough task for Washington’s defense.
Quincy Guerrier: After racking up 15 points against USC last week, forward Quincy Guerrier has been a key player this season. Before the game against USC, Guerrier scored just four points against UCLA after dropping 21 against Arizona. All eyes will be on the boy from Montreal, Canada on Wednesday night.
1 recap from last week
It was heartbreak for the Ducks on Saturday, losing by just one point against the Trojans. A Drew Peterson 3-pointer was all it took to secure the win for USC. While a loss to No. 16 USC is nothing to be ashamed of, the loss keeps Oregon at fourth in the Pac-12. With just two wins in their last six games, the Ducks will be filled with both desire and desperation as they look to get their season back on track Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. against the Huskies.
Reach contributing writer Colin Stern sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @colinstern5
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.