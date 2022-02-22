3-2-1, basketball: The Daily’s primer on WSU

After a disappointing loss to UCLA on Saturday, the Washington men’s basketball team will be looking to get back to winning ways as it prepares to face rivals Washington State twice this week. Before the Huskies’ meetings with the Cougars, The Daily takes a look at WSU.
3 numbers to know
70.2: The Cougars maintain an average of 70.2 points per game this season, topping the Huskies’ tally of 69.9 points per game. However, in its past five games, Washington State has averaged only 58 points per game, well behind Washington’s average of 68.6. Both teams will be looking to improve their tallies before the end of the season, starting with their rival game on Wednesday.
73.4: Washington State has been consistent at the line this season, making 73.4% of its free throws. Washington will try to avoid giving away too many fouls to force its rivals to take more shots from deep. However, with an average of 33.6% accuracy from three, the Cougars can still be dangerous from outside the arc.
11.7: WSU averages 11.7 turnovers per game, the fourth-fewest in the Pac-12 this season. UW commits 12.3 turnovers per game, the seventh-fewest in the division. The Huskies must also be aware of the Cougars’ ability to force turnovers, with WSU’s opponents averaging 14.7 turnovers per game.
2 players to watch
Michael Flowers: The main man for Washington State this year, senior guard Michael Flowers, will have a point to prove against Washington. Leading his team in points per game (13.4), minutes played per game (31.7), and assists per game (3.0), the transfer from Michigan seems to have settled down at his new school. Flowers currently sits as the ninth-highest scorer in the Pac-12 and will be a threat for UW as it looks to bounce back from its loss at UCLA.
Tyrell Roberts: As WSU’s second-highest scorer this season with 11 points per game, junior guard Tyrell Roberts led his team in points against UCLA and USC, racking up 14 against the Bruins and another 16 against the Trojans. The Sacramento native has also played an important role for WSU during his first season, playing an average of 27.8 minutes per game, the second-most on the team. Roberts will be one to watch as Washington State attempts to turn its season back around.
1 recap from last week
After starting the season 7-3 in the Pac-12, Washington State has been unable to find a win since facing Cal on Feb. 5. Another agonizing loss, this time at USC, means that WSU has faced five defeats in a row. Despite going 15 for 31 on 3-pointers in their last game, the Cougars were unable to find a winner at the buzzer. With another positive performance from Roberts to relieve some of the pain, Washington State will head into its game against Washington with a point to prove.
Both the Huskies and the Cougars have two clear-cut opportunities this week to turn their seasons around and get back to winning ways.
