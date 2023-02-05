Another conference loss plagues Huskies

So close, but not enough.

It’s been the story of several Pac-12 matchups throughout the Washington men’s basketball team’s 2023 season, and it rang true again Saturday night.

Tied 60-60 with 3:30 left to play against USC, who sits at third in the Pac-12 standings, UW was completely within reach of a win. And then, kicked off by a 3-pointer from Kobe Johnson, USC took off on a 12-2 run.

The late slip came after 35 minutes of competitive play from the Huskies (13-12, 5-9 Pac-12), who stayed in the game until losing their grip on a small lead in the last five minutes of playing time. Initial defensive adjustments to the loss of junior center Braxton Meah held up for a few minutes, but without size in the paint being able to counter an offense at the top of the conference, UW’s shortened roster fell late in the game.

As freshman guard Keyon Menifield and senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. continued their scoring spree, USC matched scoring through Saturday’s final minutes, and the game slowly slipped away from Washington. A Menifield layup was UW’s final shot with six seconds left.

With no last-minute comeback in sight, the Trojans (17-6, 9-3 Pac-12) ended up taking the game, 80-74.

Right after halftime though, Washington looked poised to cut into the seven point USC lead.

Washington worked its way back from a first half deficit, which was mostly brought on by a mid-half 10-2 USC run, to get back into the game. Pressure on defense allowed the Huskies to stay close to the Trojans, and especially in the opening minutes of the second half, they looked well and able to pull off a comeback.

Without Meah and senior guard Cole Bajema — who sat out due to a single-game Pac-12 suspension — UW relied on usual scorers Menifield and Brooks Jr. to power the offense. While carefully choosing which 3-point shots to take, UW made 4 of 5 attempts from behind the arc in the second half.

Toward the end of the night, foul trouble and ball handling issues, while USC continued to score, ultimately sunk Washington.

A steal away from graduate student guard Jamal Bey ended UW’s last chance possession. With USC players smiling, the clock ran out.

It was the third Pac-12 loss in a row for the Huskies, who will stay on the road for another week.

Washington next plays Washington State in Pullman looking for an Apple Cup series win. Tip off is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

