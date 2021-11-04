UW men’s basketball earns exhibition win over Central Washington

Filled with fresh blood both on the court and on the bench, Washington men’s basketball is back.
After a poor 2020 season and chaotic offseason — which featured an 11th place conference finish and the mass transfer of six players — the Huskies are finally settling into a new year.
Getting back on the hardwood with an exhibition game win against Central Washington, UW showcased its overhauled roster and new energy Thursday, taking down its first opponents 83-50.
Shaking off some first-game nerves, Washington found its spark in the second half.
“Not saying we can turn it on and off but we knew our first half wasn’t as good,” said graduate transfer Terrell Brown Jr. “[In the] second half, we told each other like we’re gonna press hard for the next two or three minutes, make them use their timeouts and that’s what they did. So I like how we came out in the second half and played hard.”
Between lots of dunks and the maintenance of a thirty-point lead, Washington’s bench stayed lively the entire night, kicking the season off on a positive note.
Head coach Mike Hopkins spoke earlier in the week about the team’s ability to go ten or more players deep in its roster this season, and he did just that Thursday.
Ten Huskies played in the first 35 minutes along with five more from deep in UW’s bench playing in the final five.
“With this type of team it's going to be a different guy every night, that's just the way it is,” Hopkins said. “We just got to keep making the right play. Like I said last week, there’s no difference between five… [and] 10. They all have a special power where they can help this team win.”
New and old talent came together Thursday, with returners Jamal Bey and Nate Roberts starting and finding significant playing time, and the new additions combining for 58 points.
Missing from warm ups and not in uniform pregame, Riley Sorn didn’t play Thursday, staying with the team on the sidelines with an undisclosed injury.
UW’s first game — albeit an exhibition — showed the team’s potential to break through last season’s hardships and come up with something better. The Huskies looked put-together and athletic Thursday with what seemed like a cohesive plan working, especially on defense, all night.
Washington ultimately forced 25 turnovers on the night and held CWU to just 27.7% shooting.
Only time, and tougher opponents, will tell what this season’s team has in it. UW doesn’t see a Pac-12 opponent for nearly another month, taking on smaller schools at home throughout the next three weeks as the season warms up.
The first official game for the Huskies comes in Tuesday’s home opener, where UW is set to take on Northern Illinois on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
