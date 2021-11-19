Washington falters in overtime against Wyoming for second loss

A series of costly turnovers in overtime turned the tide Thursday night, as the Washington men’s basketball team lost 77-72 in a tightly contested game against Wyoming.
The Huskies (2-2) played aggressively on defense, forcing timely turnovers which engaged the crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena all night. However, the defense was perhaps overzealous in overtime, committing a series of fouls which allowed the Cowboys (3-0) to take advantage at the free throw line.
“In every area of the game, turnovers 20-5 us, paint 40 to 40, second chance 19-12 us, fastbreak 9-2 us,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “It was the foul line, we put them on the foul line a lot and we weren’t able to make enough shots.”
Washington put itself in a good position to win the game, playing with energy on the defensive end. Out of the 72 points scored by the Huskies, 20 were a result of forced turnovers.
Additionally, Hopkins’ team scored more bench points, more fastbreak points, and matched the Cowboys on points in the paint. However, another night of poor shooting was too much to overcome. Washington shot 32% from the field, its second lowest percentage this season.
With five minutes remaining in regulation, the Huskies were up seven, their largest lead of the game. However, Washington’s offense stagnated, missing seven consecutive baskets, including the final shot in the half.
“They went zone and we didn’t score on four or five straight possessions,” Hopkins said. “We had a breakdown defensively when we went over a screen and they hit a three when we were up six. As soon as they went zone, we played our small lineup that was giving them trouble, but we weren’t able to get great shots.”
The Huskies had a chance to win the game on the final possession, but Terrell Brown Jr, who dropped 30 points, couldn’t ice the game, missing a contested floater inside the paint.
After a rough start to the game, the Huskies kicked into gear, going on a 12-2 run midway through the first half. Washington was not hesitant to let it fly from deep, shooting 14 threes in the first half. However, long stretches without made field goals allowed Wyoming to control the game, a theme that continued in the second half and overtime.
“We’re going to have to stay locked in at the gym,” Brown Jr. said. “Things like this happen when we have slow starts. I know these dudes work on their game a lot. The ball is not bouncing into the hoop right now, but I think eventually, it will change.”
The Cowboys were led by sophomore Graham Ike, who caused problems for the Huskies in the post. Washington tried to stop the big man, throwing a carousel of defenders at him, but still allowed Ike to shoot an efficient 8-for-14 in the opening half.
However, the Huskies were able to neutralize Ike in the second half, only allowing him to score a single basket. Nate Roberts took on the challenge, stepping in to take two charges which forced Ike to sit for much of the second half due to foul trouble.
One bright moment for the Huskies came late in the first half when freshman Jackson Grant locked up Ike, swatting his shot into the floor. It was this type of high-energy defense that got the crowd into the game and allowed Washington to build momentum.
The crowd was certainly a factor on Thursday, especially on several forced shot-clock violations and high press turnovers.
“We just have to try and infuse that energy,” Hopkins said. “Our crowd was great, I think they really helped elevate us. Unfortunately, we just came a little short.”
The Huskies will travel to South Dakota to take part in the Crossover Classic, a three day tournament. Washington’s first opponent is George Mason, which it’ll play on Monday, Nov. 22.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.