‘They played harder than us,‘: Washington struggles in first game loss

It was obvious Tuesday night that the Washington men’s basketball team has some things to work out.
Posing a stark contrast to last week’s exhibition win, the UW Huskies (0-1) never gained solid ground against the NIU Huskies (1-0), allowing both sides of the ball to get — and for the most part stay — out of control.
“They played harder than us,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “And that’s unacceptable.”
Washington’s troubles started quickly, with a scoring deficit growing within the first ten minutes of the game. Shots simply didn’t go in for UW. The team struggled to get into prime scoring positions often and accuracy was off when it did. Play in the paint was crowded, with NIU aggressive and big enough to make shots under the net tough.
With less than five minutes left in the first half, Washington was down by 16. Nothing was really working for the offense, which shot less than 30% from the field and from three.
Washington headed into halftime down 36-27.
Coming out of the half, UW made adjustments to its defense, implementing a full court press to partially slow down NIU.
“Just speeding them up and getting the ball back in our hands as much as possible,” redshirt junior forward Nate Roberts said. “Trying to have more possessions than they do, that was the biggest key for us turning around in the press. I think it’s going to be good for us throughout the season.”
Washington still struggled to defend threes, which ended up being its downfall. Northern Illinois managed to shoot 60% from behind the arc in the second half, making two of those with two and a half minutes left to pull its lead away from Washington’s reach.
UW made 1-of-11 three point shots in the second half.
After NIU’s final threes, momentum on the court and in Alaska Airlines shifted, as the hope of a comeback win slowly faded. UW continued to stay alert and energized until the final moments, as it had all game, but there wasn’t enough opportunity for a final push to send Washington into a scoring run.
“It’s one step of the way,” Roberts said. “It’s tough to lose at home, first game, but it's a long season. We can’t dwell on this one game, just got to learn how to get better.”
Washington faces a quick turn around off the harsh loss, picking up against Northern Arizona looking for its first win of the season. Tip off is set for Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.