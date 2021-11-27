Washington falls to Winthrop to begin conference play 4-4

There were better ways the last game before the Pac-12 season opener could’ve gone for the Washington men’s basketball team.
Losing a second game in four days, the Huskies (4-4) dropped another matchup they were favored to win Saturday night after small mistakes compounded an early deficit. Winthrop, which lost to Washington State earlier in the week, capitalized off of UW’s inconsistency and lack of defensive strength to end up 82-74.
“We were trading baskets, we were scoring,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “We just couldn’t get stops and that’s kind of what you have to hang your hat on.”
The Huskies were chasing all night after the Eagles (3-3) established an early advantage, opening the game with a 7-0 lead. Three point shooting started off well for UW, with graduate student guard Daejon Davis hitting 3-of-3 from behind the arc to begin the game.
The Huskies shot 7-of-14 by half and went into the break only down by two.
But it wasn’t three point shooting that proved to be the issue Saturday night. UW struggled to score in the paint, particularly towards the end of the game, and turned the ball over too much.
“We were holding it again,” Hopkins said. “We weren’t cutting. I felt in South Dakota we did a good job at better player movement and better ball movement. We got back to the ball sticking and that’s not good, especially against a good team like this.”
Reduced production from grad student guard Terrell Brown Jr. exposed Washington’s dependency on its leading scorer for nearly all its points from the field.
Even on an off night, Brown Jr. still managed 18 points, with 13 of those coming in the second half. Davis led the night with a season-high 21 points, shooting over 50% from the field and three.
One of Washington’s biggest issues was its 17 turnovers, which Winthrop scored 20 points off of.
“Our turnovers are through the roof,” Hopkins said. “That shouldn’t be that high. We should be around 10 and that’s seven extra possessions.”
Despite putting in five players off the bench, Washington struggled to find varied offensive production. Winthrop doubled UW in the amount of players who scored points. Four of UW’s five total scorers were starters, with just junior guard PJ Fuller finding points off the bench.
“Sometimes as a coach you feel like guys aren’t competing at the level they need to compete and focus,” Hopkins said. “And so you give someone else an opportunity. We gave a couple guys opportunities tonight, and Samual and Langston had been working hard in practice, and it just didn’t work out the way we wanted it to.”
Whether it comes from the bench, an even distribution across the lineup, or a heavy — and successful — lean on its top scorers, Washington has to figure out its offense quickly. Conference play begins Thursday, and if UW is struggling against schools it's supposed to beat handedly, the Pac-12 is not going to be an easy ride.
Washington opens its conference schedule Thursday, Dec. 2 against an undefeated No. 17 Arizona.
Reach Sports editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
