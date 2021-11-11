Hopkins experiments with deep rotation against Northern Arizona

Two days after losing the season opener to Northern Illinois, Washington men’s basketball head coach Mike Hopkins opted for a new strategy for the Huskies’ second game of the season.
Although the UW offense and defense didn’t look any different than it did against NIU on Tuesday, a deep first half rotation was a notable change from Hopkins.
Against Northern Arizona, Washington substituted frequently, as many different contributors emerged on both sides of the floor in the Huskies’ 73-62 victory.
Ten different Huskies (1-1) saw the floor Thursday evening, all seeing playing time in the first half.
“It’s all about being comfortable,” Hopkins said. “[I] was able to get those guys some minutes and get their feet wet with the crowd in a game. We tried to save the legs of some of our guys, you could see it on their faces because they were playing so hard.”
In particular, Hopkins referred to two of his freshmen forwards: Samuel Ariyabi and Jackson Grant.
Ariyibi made his Washington debut Thursday. The 6-foot-11 freshman from the NBA Africa Academy only saw two minutes of game action, but finished the night on the stat sheet with a block and a steal.
Grant, a local product from Olympia, saw his most extensive action in the young season, contributing seven points and four rebounds in 13 minutes.
“Once Jackson kind of slowed down, he was really good in there,” Hopkins said.
The deep rotation certainly paid its dividends in some regards, as UW looked fresh on defense and forced 21 NAU turnovers, 12 of which game in the rotation-heavy first half. Many of those turnovers led to baskets on the offensive end, as the Huskies came up with 16 points off of Lumberjack (0-2) turnovers.
But the lack of extended court time for many players meant an inability to find a groove in the set offense for many Huskies.
Much like Tuesday, UW posted a poor shooting percentage. As a team, the Huskies were 22-for-60 from the floor on the night, good for just 36.7%. No Washington player shot better than 50%, with senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. leading the way with 21 points on 7-for-14 shooting.
But in the second half Washington settled down offensively, limiting low-percentage shots and drawing fouls on drives to the hoop. UW shot just three shots from behind the arc in the second half, sinking one, with its free throw frequency increasing, going 20-for-29.
Hopkins’ biggest contributor from his bench came from junior guard PJ Fuller. In 19 minutes, the transfer from TCU finished with just four points, but was a menace on the defensive side of the ball, racking up three steals and two blocks. UW outscored NAU by 13 points with Fuller on the court.
“I thought PJ Fuller was outstanding today,” Hopkins said. “He came in the game and he made two of three defensive plays, elite plays, game-winning plays.”
