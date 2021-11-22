Brown Jr. and Fuller lead UW past George Mason in well-rounded display

Every time the Patriots looked to take the lead, the Huskies had an answer.
In what was its best performance of the season, the Washington men’s basketball team grinded out a 77-74 victory against George Mason in the opening game of the Crossover Classic.
“I’m really proud of our team,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “We beat a really good basketball team tonight. After watching video of George Mason, they’ve got a great coach, they went down and beat Maryland at Maryland, and they were a team to be reckoned with.”
The Huskies (3-2) found efficient scoring across the board, but it was senior transfer Terrell Brown Jr. yet again who led the team in scoring. It seems that Hopkins has found his go-to guy, as Brown Jr. closed out the game, scoring 11 of the final 13 points for Washington. UW’s leading scorer filled up the statsheet, grabbing eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals to go along with his 23 points.
“He’s incredible,” junior PJ Fuller said. “He’s one of the best bucket-getters I’ve ever played with. He’s very poised, his IQ is through the roof, he’s just a very intelligent basketball player and he knows what he’s doing.”
The four steals by Brown Jr. were characteristic of the Huskies’ defensive display, forcing 14 timely turnovers to prevent the Patriots (4-2) from taking the lead. Despite a close contest throughout, Washington led for the final 33 minutes of the game.
Setting the tone early, the Huskies found open shooters through quick ball movement.
UW’s offense was fluid and its shooters looked confident, knocking down 5-of-11 three pointers in the first half. It was Fuller’s quick back-to-back threes off the bench that provided the Huskies with a spark which showcased an offense unseen though the first four games. Fuller hit three triples in the opening half.
Fuller cooled off slightly from distance in the second half, but still provided an offensive punch, scoring a season-high 21 points off the bench. Additionally, the junior transfer created opportunities through his defensive hustle, highlighted by an impressive chasedown block which denied Xavier Johnson an easy layup in transition.
The impressive performance from Fuller was capped off by clutch free throw shooting late in the game to seal the victory, making all six of his foul shots.
The UW offense looked to have found its stride, cashing more shots on fewer attempts. Washington’s season has been characterized by shooting struggles thus far, shooting a high volume while not getting shots to fall. Although they cooled off slightly in the second half, the Huskies finished the game with a season-high 48.1% from the field.
Much of the offensive success Monday was a result of ball movement. The Huskies created quality looks, registering a season-high 15 assists.
I would say it is [our best performance of the season],” Fuller said. “We shared the ball really well and that’s what we’ve been trying to do over these past couple games. I think we shared the ball really well and that was a big part of our success.”
In addition to a strong offensive display, Washington’s zone stifled the George Mason offense, which struggled to find open shots. As a result, the Patriots only shot 8-for-29 in the first half. Additionally, the Huskies, who went on a 9-0 run late, found two transition alley-oops after active hands from Brown Jr. The senior transfer’s two steals resulted in easy buckets for Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Daejon Davis as they threw down Brown Jr.'s dishes.
Although the Huskies were closing down defenders and contesting shots throughout the game, they were beaten on the glass, an area of strength so far this season. The Patriots outrebounded the Huskies 21-to-14 in the first half.
Washington was troubled late in the second half by George Mason as DeVon Cooper hit a clutch three to cut the UW lead to one with 42 seconds left. Cooper had been heating up throughout the second half as the Huskies cooled off, shooting 5-of-9 from downtown. However, UW fended off GMU by getting to the free throw line.
“In the first half, we defended the three well,” Hopkins said. “In the second half, we didn’t, but we made our foul shots. It was a tough ending, but I was really proud of how we ended the game.”
The Huskies attempted 28 free throws, 21 of which came in the second half. While getting to the line was certainly important, Washington’s calmness from the stripe in the second half was impressive as they hit 90% of their foul shots in the period.
Junior forward Langston Wilson, who has been an injection of energy off the bench this season, only saw the court for the final 0.6 seconds.
Washington has a quick turnaround, with its next game coming less than 24 hours later against South Dakota State at 6:30 p.m. as the Crossover Classic continues in South Dakota.
