Poor shooting cripples UW in season opener

The Washington men’s basketball team put itself in a difficult position to win Tuesday night, sinking just 20 out of its 75 shots in a 71-64 loss to NIU.
The UW Huskies (0-1) struggled to get anything going, shooting 26.7% from the field on the night. Despite an abundance of second chance possessions, — Washington collected 27 offensive rebounds — only 25% of those boards were converted into points
Graduate transfer Terrell Brown Jr., who was Washington’s leading scorer on the night with 22 points, provided the spark when UW went on scoring runs. However, his efficiency, as was the theme of the evening, was poor, shooting 9-for-24.
UW was also outdueled from beyond the arc by a substantial margin, making just three of 18 attempts. In contrast, the NIU Huskies (1-0) were able to sustain a lead through nearly 36 minutes of the game on the back of 12 made threes on 23 attempts. This proved to be the key as two late triples by NIU sealed the game, including one from sharpshooter Trendon Hankerson, who was 6-for-11 from deep.
“The biggest thing is just identifying the shooters,” redshirt junior forward Nate Roberts said. “We came into the game knowing that Hankerson was a good three point shooter. I think identifying those guys, doing a better job at that, rotations, getting a hand up, and knowing where they’re at on the floor because those things can hurt you in crunch time.”
Much of Washington’s shooting struggles came from a combination of good defense by NIU and bad shot selection. As UW looked to score in the paint, the team often found its efforts stifled due to NIU’s defense congesting the restricted area and challenging shots.
“I felt like the quality of shots was bad,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “We were able to get into the paint, we wanted to get into the paint, and we wanted to go to the foul line. They had 14 blocked shots. We were challenging big guys and not kicking it out. We kept trying to reinforce it, to try and get the ball out and get some good looking threes, but we didn’t.”
Although the UW Huskies weren’t able to find much space around the rim, their aggressiveness earned them 36 free throw opportunities. However, Washington also showed frailties at the free throw line, shooting just 50% from the stripe. For context, UW made 70% of its foul shots last season.
An area expected to be a strength for Washington this season was their deep rotation and bench scoring. However, on Tuesday, Washington’s bench combined for 12 points, only scoring two field goals.
Roberts feasts on offensive glass
Despite a subpar shooting night, the Huskies brought energy on the glass, tallying an impressive 51 rebounds, 27 of which were on the offensive end.
Roberts injected much-needed energy after UW looked out-of-sorts in the first half. The redshirt junior led Washington with 19 rebounds, 16 of which came in the second half.
In a game where shots weren’t falling, the impact of the big man was clear, with Roberts being only one of two Washington players with a positive plus/minus. He finished with 10 points to complete a double-double before fouling out with 2:20 remaining in the contest.
“Whatever I could do to contribute to winning — that was my mindset going into the second half,” Roberts said. “Sitting out in the first half because of foul trouble, I knew I had to get in there and make an impact some way somehow.”
Despite the dominance on the boards, the UW’s shooting struggles were too much to overcome.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
