Instant: UW upset in season-opener

Down 16 points to Northern Illinois isn’t where the Washington men’s basketball team wanted to be midway through the first half of its season-opener.
Unfortunately, in the battle of the UW Huskies and NIU Huskies, Tuesday night didn’t get much better for the home side, as UW started its season off in losing fashion, 71-64.
Despite making a run after halftime, UW couldn’t fully manage to climb out of the early deficit set up in the first. Washington took a 52-51 lead with 5:26 remaining, but NIU got hot behind the arc in the final minutes of the game to reclaim the lead and ultimately the game.
The turning point:
When Washington managed to take the lead at 52-51, it seemed like a comeback was possible. Turnovers had turned into offense and shooting looked better, but it didn't last.
When Washington's defense allowed two 3-pointers from Northern Illinois to set UW back 62-54 with about two and a half minutes left, the energy in Alaska Airlines Arena immediately shifted. Free throw trouble again hurt UW ,and nothing more was able to help the Huskies come back.
One key stat: 58.3%
As UW’s offense struggled Tuesday night, the Huskies’ free throw shooting especially didn’t help. Washington shot 58.3% from the line, as Northern Illinois managed 71.4%.
UW got to the line enough, forcing NIU to play aggressive, but struggled to come up with dependable scoring from it. Redshirt junior Nate Roberts had the most opportunities of the night, but only made 4-of-9.
UW Player of the Game: Terrell Brown Jr.
Senior transfer Terrell Brown Jr. maintained the most consistent offensive production for the team all night, scoring eight points in the first half and 14 points in the second. He led the charge for a second half comeback, but ultimately no one could pull enough scoring together.
Brown Jr. led the offense with 22 points.
What’s next?
Washington continues nonconference matchups through the end of the month, taking on three more schools at Alaska Airlines Arena before heading on the road for the first time.
Washington picks back up looking for its first win of the season in two days, hosting Northern Arizona on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
