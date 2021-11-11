Instant: Washington pulls ahead late, beats Northern Arizona

The Washington men’s basketball team narrowly avoided a repeat of it’s season-opener upset, coming up with its first of the season in the second half of Thursday's game.
The Huskies had another offensively slow night, with no one finding much of a spark or leading a charge in scoring until later into the game. Amidst timid shooting in the beginning of the second half, Washington started to pull ahead as the Northern Arizona offense went cold and UW's defense stayed aggressive, creating a ten-point lead for much of the game's last minutes.
Washington ended the game up 73-62.
Senior Emmitt Matthews Jr. had a big night, ending as Washington’s scoring leader with 21 points and making the only UW three of the second half.
The Huskies did little from deep in the second half, only attempting three shots and continuing to try and drive to the paint. It kind of worked, as UW snuck by to take a lead, but sent both sides to shoot free throws over and over.
Heading into a new week 1-1, Washington will look to put it's opener behind it and continue finding a good rhythm. UW's next game is set for Monday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.
